Palestine: NUJ condemns latest killing of journalist

The NUJ has strongly condemned the targeting of a tent occupied by working journalists by Israeli forces today.

Five people were killed in the incident. Among those killed in the attack was broadcaster Hilmi Al Faqawi, who worked for Palestine TV. It is understood that four other journalists were injured in the attack.

At least 155 Palestinian journalists and media workers have been killed during the war in Gaza, while many others have been injured or are missing. The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) and the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate (PJS) have condemned the killings and continued attacks on journalists. 

Laura Davison, NUJ general secretary, said:

“We join the IFJ and our sister union PJS in strongly condemning the attacks. This is the latest in a series of incidents that are in clear violation of international law governing civilians. The scale of death and suffering in the region is shocking. Our thoughts are with the families of the victims of this latest attack. Yet again we find ourselves calling for an investigation into the action of the Israeli forces.”

