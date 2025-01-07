Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, January 6, 2025
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of January 6 include the following:
Wednesday, January 8 at 6:30 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will attend the Charleston Metro Chamber Legislative Reception, South Carolina Aquarium, 100 Aquarium Wharf, Charleston, S.C.
Thursday, January 9 at 9:30 AM: Gov. McMaster will attend the Governor’s Economic Summit, Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln Street, Columbia, S.C.
-###-
Gov. Henry McMaster's Weekly Schedule: December 16, 2024
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for December 16, 2024 to January 5, 2025 included:
Monday, December 16
10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster participated in a press conference to celebrate the protection of Snow's Island, Odell Venters Landing, 740 Kingsburg Highway, Johnsonville, S.C.
12:00 PM: Policy meeting.
Tuesday, December 17
4:00 PM: Economic development call.
Wednesday, December 18
10:00 AM: Policy meeting.
2:15 PM: Policy call.
2:30 PM: Call with fellow governors.
2:45 PM: Gov. McMaster participated in a Council for Governors meeting.
4:00 PM: Policy meeting.
5:30 PM: Policy call.
Thursday, December 19
11:20 AM: Call with members of the South Carolina Congressional Delegation.
Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.
2:00 PM: Economic development meeting.
2:30 PM: Agency meeting.
3:00 PM: Policy meeting.
4:00 PM: Constituent meeting.
4:15 PM: Policy meeting.
Saturday, December 21
1:00 PM: Policy meeting.
Monday, December 23
1:00 PM: Policy meeting
Monday, December 30
4:30 PM: Policy meeting.
6:00 PM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster attended the 19th Annual Isadore E. Lourie Menorah Lighting, North Steps, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.
Thursday, January 2
Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.
3:30 PM: Meeting with SLED Chief Mark Keel and South Carolina Department of Public Safety Director Robert Woods.
4:00 PM: Policy call.
4:30 PM: Agency meeting.
Friday, January 3
4:30 PM: Policy meeting.
Sunday, January 5
1:30 PM: Policy call.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.