MPD Seeking Suspects in Northwest Carjacking

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in the search for suspects in an unarmed carjacking in Northwest.

On December 26, 2024, at approximately 9:23 p.m., the victim reported unloading items from his vehicle in the 1300 block of R Street, Northwest, when multiple suspects approached him and demanded the keys to his vehicle. The suspects assaulted the victim and attempted to take the victim’s vehicle but were unsuccessful. The suspects fled the scene on foot.

The suspects were captured on nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the video below:

https://youtu.be/mfjqmKOoFKg

Anyone who can identify these suspects, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24199718

