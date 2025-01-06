MPD Searching for Suspects involved in a Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the community’s assistance in locating two suspects and a vehicle involved in a shooting and an armed robbery in Northeast.

On Friday, January 3, 2025, at approximately 5:48 p.m., Fourth District officers responded to the 5700 block of 2nd Street, Northeast for the reports of the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, it was reported that both suspects brandished firearms before attacking the victims. During the attack, the suspects shot in the direction of victims, took the victims’ property, and then fled the scene. The victims were not injured during the offense.

The suspects and the suspects’ vehicle were captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d2xoBrRfPAg

Anyone who can identify these suspects and/or this vehicle or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25001471

###