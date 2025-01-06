MPD Investigating Death of Cyclist

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the death of a cyclist involved in a crash in November.

On Tuesday, November 12, 2024, at approximately 12:41 p.m., Fifth District officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Queens Chapel Road and Channing Street, Northeast. A bicyclist was traveling southbound on Queens Chapel Road approaching Channing Street, Northeast. As the bicyclist entered the intersection, a black Nissan Armada entered the intersection traveling west on Channing Street. The bicyclist made a maneuver to avoid the vehicle but lost control and fell off the bicycle, striking his head. The bicyclist was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries. The bicyclist was not wearing a helmet.

On Friday, January 3, 2025, members of the Major Crash Investigations Unit were notified that despite all lifesaving efforts, the bicyclist succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

The decedent was identified as 30-year-old Alexander Nikolenko, of Northeast, D.C.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

CCN: 24175960

