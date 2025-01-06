MPD Searching for Southwest Theft Suspect

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a theft of an establishment in Southwest.

On Friday, December 27, 2024, at approximately 11:20 a.m., First District officers responded to the 800 block of Maine Avenue, Southwest for a report of a theft. Upon arrival it was reported that the suspect entered the establishment, stole merchandise, and then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24199933

###