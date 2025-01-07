Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,319 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,861 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Justice announces $5 million support for Vandalia Health Neuroscience Institute

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice announced a $5 million match to Charleston Area Medical Center to support the construction of the Vandalia Health Neuroscience Institute (VHNI), a state-of-the-art facility aimed at addressing the growing need for specialized neurological care in West Virginia.

“This investment is really just a drop in the bucket, but it’s about improving lives in West Virginia,” Gov. Justice said. “This new institute will bring world-class care to our people, reduce the need to leave the state for treatment, and create opportunities for growth in our healthcare sector. This is a win for our state and a big step forward for our people.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Gov. Justice announces $5 million support for Vandalia Health Neuroscience Institute

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more