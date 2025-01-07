Gov. Justice announces $5 million support for Vandalia Health Neuroscience Institute

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice announced a $5 million match to Charleston Area Medical Center to support the construction of the Vandalia Health Neuroscience Institute (VHNI), a state-of-the-art facility aimed at addressing the growing need for specialized neurological care in West Virginia. “This investment is really just a drop in the bucket, but it’s about improving lives in West Virginia,” Gov. Justice said. “This new institute will bring world-class care to our people, reduce the need to leave the state for treatment, and create opportunities for growth in our healthcare sector. This is a win for our state and a big step forward for our people.”

