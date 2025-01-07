Gov. Justice announces Water Development Authority approves $25.9 million in economic enhancement projects

The latest water and sewer projects approved by the Water Development Authority include: Greater St. Albans Public Service District in Kanawha County

Greater St. Albans Public Service District received a $3,750,000 WDA EEGF grant to provide sewer service to 300 new customers in the Tornado area. The total project cost is $15,000,000. City of Parkersburg in Wood County

The City of Parkersburg was awarded a $2,750,000 WDA EEGF grant to expand Parkersburg Utility Board’s collection system to a new residential development. The total project cost is $5,523,000. City of Milton in Cabell County

The City of Milton received an additional $2,000,000 for their water system upgrade project. The total project cost is $4,800,000. Town of Cedar Grove in Kanawha County

The Town of Cedar Grove has secured $1,500,000 WDA EEGF to replace and upgrade their sewer collection system. The total project cost is $4,000,000. Clay County Public Service District in Clay County

Clay County Public Service District was awarded a $1,500,000 WDA EEGF grant to upgrade three pump stations. The total project cost is $1,500,000. Town of Anmoore in Harrison County

The Town of Anmoore was awarded a $1,000,000 WDA EEGF grant to replace and upgrade areas of their water system. The total project cost is $3,550,000. Boone County Public Service District in Boone County

The Boone County Public Service District has received a $875,811 WDA EEGF grant to provide water service to a development park located on the former Hobet surface mine. The total project cost is $5,000,000. City of Nitro in Kanawha County

The City of Nitro has received a $800,000 WDA EEGF grant to upgrade their storm sewer. The total project cost is $2,888,000. Greenbrier Public Service District No. 1 in Greenbrier County

Greenbrier Public Service District No. 1 was awarded a $750,000 WDA EEGF grant to extend wastewater service to the area known as Meadowbrook Estates. The total project cost is $2,500,000. Boone County Public Service District in Boone County

The Boone County Public Sewer District has secured a $500,000 WDA EEGF grant to repair the Danville treatment plant. The total project cost is $2,000,000. Southern Jackson Public Service District in Jackson County

Southern Jackson Public Service District has received a $390,000 WDA EEGF grant to construct a waterline to 120 new customers. The total project cost is $390,000. Salt Rock Public Service District in Cabell County

Salt Rock Public Service District has received a $210,000 WDA EEGF grant to rehabilitate and upgrade their pump station. The total project cost is $2,160,000. The latest economic development projects approved by the Water Development Authority include: Putnam County Development Authority has received $5,000,000 to develop infrastructure for future housing.

City of Wheeling has received $2,500,000 for upgrades to a multi-use development project located in the downtown Wheeling Historical District.

City of Bridgeport has received $900,000 for the Bridge Sports Complex.

Top of West Virginia CVB, Inc. (City of Weirton) has received $770,000 to upgrade the City’s Conference Center.

Upshur County Commission has received $714,910 to build a regional recreational center. Additionally, the Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council approved a grant for Marion Regional Development Corporation of $3,634,035 to be used for site preparation for the commercial development on 12 acres of land in the High Technology Park. This grant is administered by the Water Development Authority. About the Putnam County Development Authority:

For over 60 years, the Putnam County Development Authority has been the lead economic development quasi-government agency in Putnam County, driving development for businesses, sites, the workforce and housing.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.