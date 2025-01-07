Audfly and Lenovo Unveil Cutting-Edge Directional Sound Integration at CES 2025

A woman participating in a video conference using the ThinkCentre M90a Pro Gen 6 all-in-one, with Focusound Screen® technology providing sound privacy by delivering focused sound directly to her ears, without disturbing the surrounding environment.

Audfly's Directed Sound Technology Powers the Latest Lenovo ThinkCentre™ M90a Pro Gen 6 All-in-One PC

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Audfly, a global leader and expert in directed audio innovation, is proud to announce the featuring of Audfly’s Focusound Screen® technology in Lenovo’s latest All-in-One desktop (AIO), the ThinkCentre M90a Pro Gen 6. Unveiled at CES, the ThinkCentre M90a Pro Gen 6 delivers an exceptional audio experience with sound privacy and boosted sound clarity, designed to address the audio needs of modern workplaces and content creators.With years of expertise in directed audio technology, Audfly has redefined audio integration into consumer electronics with its groundbreaking Focusound Screentechnology—the latest transparent film-based directional sound solution that delivers focused, private audio directly from the screen. When integrated into the Lenovo ThinkCentre M90a Pro Gen 6, the screen becomes the speaker itself. This industry-first innovation enhances productivity and overall experience by providing crystal-clear sound and an immersive, personalized listening experience, all while ensuring exceptional sound privacy.Key Features of Audfly Directional Sound• Personalized Sound Experience: Audio is precisely directed to the user’s position, ensuring a private and clear listening experience. Perfect for shared spaces, sensitive conversations, or private content.• Enhanced Sound Clarity: Directional audio improves speech intelligibility and sound recognition, enabling seamless engagement during video calls, presentations, and multimedia consumption.• Immersive Spatial Audio: Delivers 3D sound effects for gaming, movies, and music, creating a dynamic and lifelike audio experience.• Noise Reduction in Shared Environments: By minimizing sound spill, this technology keeps surroundings quieter, making it ideal for both workplaces and commercial applications such as digital signage and kiosks.The Lenovo ThinkCentre M90a Pro AIO with Audfly Directional Sound holds certifications from SGS for its sound privacy and sound clarity enhancement features, ensuring that the Focusound Screentechnology meets the highest industry standards. These certifications validate the superior performance of the system, guaranteeing users a listening experience that not only provides immersive, personalized sound but also protects audio privacy while enhancing clarity—making it the ideal solution for both professional and personal environments.“We are excited to collaborate with Lenovo to bring our directional sound technology to the latest ThinkCentre All-in-One PC,” said Zhen Li, CEO of Audfly. “This collaboration highlights our commitment to leveraging innovative audio technology to enhance the audio-visual experience and elevate user experiences. By harnessing the power of directed audio, we are empowering smart devices to deliver precise, clear, and immersive sound, transforming the way users experience audio.”About AudflyAudfly is a global leader in audio innovation and a pioneer in directed audio technology worldwide. Its groundbreaking Focusound Screentechnology, a transparent film-based directional sound solution, has transformed the integration of audio into consumer electronics. By creating a personal soundscape with enhanced privacy, immersion, and audio-visual enjoyment, it redefines user experiences for laptops, monitors, all-in-one PCs, and other commercial smart devices. Audfly remains dedicated to advancing audio technology and shaping the future of sound for both consumer and professional markets.To find out more visit https://lenovo.com , and read about the latest news via the StoryHub.

