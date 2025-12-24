Audfly Unveils 'Naked-Ear' 3D Hybrid Spatial Audio Technology at CES 2026: Breaking the Headphone Barrier

Audfly’s Focusound Screen® technology Audfly Hybrid Spatial Audio Technology Demonstration Audfly will unveil at CES 2026 the world’s first gaming monitor featuring Focusound Screen® technology Audfly FocusAura™ – An integrated solution combining directional voice pickup and directional sound emission, enabling clear and private human–machine interaction.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With CES 2026 just weeks away, Audfly is proud to release the technical details behind its most anticipated innovation: the Hybrid Spatial Audio Technology. Set to debut on the world’s first gaming monitor powered by this system, the technology promises to liberate users from headphones while delivering a level of immersion previously thought impossible with standalone speakers.The Challenge: Breaking the "Crosstalk" Barrier For years, gamers and audiophiles have faced a dilemma: wear cumbersome headphones for precise positioning, or settle for flat, muddled audio from traditional monitor speakers. Traditional speakers suffer from "channel crosstalk," where the left ear hears sound meant for the right, and vice versa, blurring the spatial image and destroying the illusion of depth.The Solution: A Revolutionary Hybrid Architecture Audfly’s new solution overcomes these physical limitations through a unique hybrid architecture that fuses three core technologies:Screen-Based Directional Sound : Utilizing Audfly’s proprietary Focusound Screentechnology to beam sound directly from the display panel.Dynamic Low-Frequency Compensation: Adding rich, impactful bass that directional audio often lacks, ensuring a full-bodied soundstage.Advanced HRTF Algorithms: Applying Head-Related Transfer Function algorithms to simulate how human ears perceive directionality in the real world.The Experience: True "Naked-Ear" 3D Audio By precisely controlling sound beams, this system achieves near-perfect left-right ear channel separation. This allows the user to perceive accurate sound direction, distance, and depth without wearing any hardware."Whether for tactical gaming where positioning is key—hearing footsteps behind you or gunfire to the left—or immersive video conferencing where voices align perfectly with on-screen visuals, the experience is transformative," said Junwei Mao，the VP of RD for Audfly. "Sound emanates directly from the action, establishing a new standard for next-generation immersive audio."See (and Hear) It to Believe It This technology will be demonstrated live on the world’s first Hybrid Spatial Audio Gaming Monitor at the Audfly showroom. Media and industry partners are invited to experience this "naked-ear" revolution firsthand.Event Details:Date: January 6–9, 2026Location: Bellagio Hotel & Casino, Las VegasVenue/Suite: Exclusive showroom at Bellagio (By appointment only)About Audfly: Audfly is a global leader in audio innovation and a pioneer in directed audio technology worldwide. Its groundbreaking Focusound Screentechnology, a transparent film-based directional sound solution, has transformed the integration of audio into consumer electronics. Expanding beyond screens, Audfly also provides versatile directional speaker modules and dual-directional voice interaction solutions tailored for digital signage, kiosks, and intelligent terminals. By creating a personal soundscape with enhanced privacy, immersion, and audio-visual enjoyment, Audfly redefines user experiences across consumer and professional markets.Media Contact: Brenda Chen csj@audfly.com

