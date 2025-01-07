K3 Holdings and Alpine LA Properties Honor Jimmy Carter’s Legacy of Service

Private Real Estate Investment Group Based in Los Angeles Beautiful, newly remodeled apartments at affordable rates. Nathan Kadisha Michael Kadisha

Leaders Reaffirm Commitment to K3 Tenants, Affordable Housing, and Community Empowerment

At K3 Holdings and Alpine LA, our mission goes beyond managing properties. We are dedicated to creating supportive environments where residents feel secure, valued, and empowered to succeed.” — Nathan Kadisha

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- K3 Holdings , a privately held real estate investment firm with extensive holdings throughout the United States and Alpine LA Properties , a leasing company providing newly remodeled apartments at affordable rates is reflecting on the life and legacy of former President Jimmy Carter as the funeral events come to Washington, DC. The property managers are reaffirming their shared mission to serve K3 Tenants, provide affordable housing options, and uplift the communities they proudly support."President Carter’s unwavering commitment to affordable housing was more than a political stance, it was a life’s mission rooted in compassion and service to others," said Michael Kadisha, a Principal at K3 Holdings. "His hands-on leadership with Habitat for Humanity exemplifies the power of direct action and community involvement, values that we are proud to uphold in our work with K3 Tenants and Alpine LA residents."Jimmy Carter, who passed away on December 29 at the age of 100, left an memorable mark on the world through his humanitarian work. Alongside his wife, Rosalynn, he dedicated nearly four decades to Habitat for Humanity, helping build and repair nearly 4,500 homes across 14 countries and engaging more than 100,000 volunteers in the process.Carter’s legacy of advocacy for housing as a human right resonates deeply with K3 Holdings and Alpine LA Properties."We are inspired by President Carter’s belief that access to safe, affordable housing is a cornerstone of a thriving society," said Nathan Kadisha, a Principal at Alpine LA Properties. "At K3 Holdings and Alpine LA, our mission goes beyond managing properties. We are dedicated to creating supportive environments where residents feel secure, valued, and empowered to succeed."Leaders from both organizations echoed the call for policymakers to honor Carter’s legacy by prioritizing investments in housing infrastructure and addressing the nationwide shortage of deeply affordable rental units. Such measures are vital to combating homelessness and poverty, challenges that persist in urban centers and beyond."As stewards of housing in our communities, we understand that providing shelter is only the first step," Michael Kadisha added. "It’s about creating a sense of place and belonging. We are committed to enhancing the lives of our tenants through resident-focused programs, partnerships with local organizations, and a holistic approach to property management that prioritizes dignity and opportunity."K3 Holdings and Alpine LA Properties are also known for their proactive initiatives that foster community spirit. From organizing neighborhood beautification projects to collaborating with charities that address homelessness, their leadership demonstrates a dedication to Carter’s philosophy of collaborative action and service."President Carter taught us that transformative change requires a steadfast focus on human potential and community collaboration," Nathan Kadisha concluded. "We remain motivated by his example as we strive to build stronger, more resilient neighborhoods that reflect our belief in the transformative power of housing. Together, by working in partnership with our residents and community allies, we can advance his vision of a world where everyone has a safe and secure place to call home."K3 Holdings and Alpine LA Properties are committed to creating strong, vibrant communities through thoughtful property management and a focus on fostering neighborly connections. By hosting community events and providing quality living spaces, we strive to make our neighborhoods places where residents feel a sense of pride and belonging.For more information or to schedule an interview with a K3 spokesperson, please contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or dan@danrene.com.

