FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES FAMILY DRAMA “GOOD SIDE OF BAD"

Mental illness can be complicated and scary. Friends and family have shared real-world experiences, which has helped me bring forth a truthful, powerful depiction of schizophrenia on screen.” — Filmmaker Alethea Root

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has just released the family drama GOOD SIDE OF BAD, which is now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting January 7, 2025. GOOD SIDE OF BAD had its world premiere as the opening night film at Dances With Films in 2023.

GOOD SIDE OF BAD tells the story of a young photographer who, after suffering a severe mental break, regains her footing after her siblings come together to help her heal. Three adult siblings are brought back together after a shocking diagnosis forces them to confront harsh future realities regarding the mental state of one of their own. A raw and intimate look into what it means to be a family navigating the waters of mental illness, GOOD SIDE OF BAD film dives into humanity’s dark places while illuminating the love, laughter, and light discovered when reconnecting with those close loved ones. Based on the bestselling book THE GOOD SIDE OF BAD, the movie is a raw family drama that touches on the shared human experience of disconnectedness, and how connecting to each other is ultimately the best way to help one another.

Directed by Alethea Root from a screenplay written by Ciera Danielle, Jules Bruff & Alethea Root, GOOD SIDE OF BAD was produced by Jules Bruff, Alethea Root, Mark David, Connie Jo Sechrist, Katie Von Till, and Jenny Napier, with Cameo Wood as executive producer. The cast includes Lexi Simonsen (‘Florence’), Jules Bruff (‘Sara’), Alex Quijano (‘Peter’), Myles Grier (‘Dennis’), Emmy winner Kim Estes (‘Dr. Richardson’), and Oscar-nominated & SAG Award winner Tess Harper (‘Mary Ellen’).

“My vision as the director of GOOD SIDE OF BAD is to shed light on how coming together in a crisis can motivate growth within an entire family," said filmmaker Alethea Root. “Mental illness can be complicated, mysterious, dark, and scary. I’ve witnessed the destruction it can wreak upon an individual and their family. Friends and family have also shared their real-world experiences with me, which has helped me bring forth a truthful and powerful depiction of schizophrenia on screen."

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire GOOD SIDE OF BAD directly with the filmmakers.

GOOD SIDE OF BAD website: www.goodsideofbad.com

About Freestyle Digital Media

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include ALLSWELL IN NEW YORK starring Emmy award-winning actress Liza Colón-Zayas from the hit FX series THE BEAR, ALL HAPPY FAMILIES starring Josh Radnor and Rob Huebel, the drama based on a novel THE GHOST TRAP starring Zak Steiner from EUPHORIA and Greer Grammer of AWKWARD, and the Weekly World News horror-comedy THE ZOMBIE WEDDING. Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVE starring HBO’s GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan and Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi, the teen musical BEST SUMMER EVER featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen, and Ted Danson, and THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp.

For more information, visit:

www.allenmedia.tv

www.freestyledigitalmedia.tv

