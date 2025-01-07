Anker To Debut Innovative Portable Essentials at CES 2025

New Anker SOLIX Solar Beach Umbrella & EverFrost Cooler Anker Power Bank (25K, 165W, Built-In and Retractable Cables) Anker Charger (140W) with display Anker EverFrost Cooler2

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anker Innovations, a global leader in mobile charging and consumer electronics, today unveiled its latest products at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), held January 7-10 in Las Vegas. These innovative solutions are designed to deliver unmatched power, portability, and performance, addressing the growing demand for travel and outdoor experiences.This year's lineup includes innovations from Anker SOLIX and Anker Charging, including the EverFrost 2 Electric Cooler, Solar Umbrella, 140W Charger with Display, and 25K Power Bank (165W with built-in and Retractable Cable).Anker SOLIX EverFrost 2 Electric Cooler: The Ultimate Cooling Solution for Outdoor AdventuresThe Anker EverFrost 2 Electric Cooler is designed to redefine outdoor cooling with exceptional performance, extended battery life, and rugged durability. Available in three sizes—23L, 40L, and 58L—the EverFrost 2 meets various cooling needs. The 58L version features two separate compartments to freeze and cool simultaneously, making it ideal for versatile outdoor use.Powered by Anker SOLIX's FrostFlow™ Air-Cooled Refrigeration technology, the EverFrost 2 cools up to 30% faster (when fully loaded) than traditional methods and eliminates the need for ice. With a temperature range of -4°F to 68°F, it handles everything from freezing to cooling with ease. The detachable 288Wh LFP battery provides up to 52 hours of cooling and users can add a second battery for up to 104 hours of use, making it the longest-lasting battery-powered cooler on the market. Each battery also doubles as a power bank, offering 60W USB-C and 12W USB-A charging ports for devices.Built for outdoor adventures, the EverFrost 2 features 6-inch wheels, a fold-down tray that doubles as a handle, and an IPX3 waterproof rating, ensuring smooth mobility and durability in harsh conditions. For added convenience, users can control and monitor the cooler remotely through the Anker app, allowing for on-the-go adjustments. In addition to the EverFrost 2, a range of outdoor accessories will launch together, including the Roadtrip Kit, Hooked-on tray, and Beach wheels, all crafted to make your outdoor adventures endless with convenience.Flexible recharge options—including solar (100W), AC, car socket, and USB-C, ensure the EverFrost 2 stays powered, no matter the adventure.Pre-orders of the 40L and 58L begin Feb. 21 on Anker.com, with retail availability starting March 7. The 23L is slated to be available later in Spring 2025.Anker SOLIX Solar UmbrellaThe Anker SOLIX Solar Umbrella is the first solar-powered umbrella, designed to be a lightweight, foldable accessory for effortless transport, setup, and storage.It integrates seamlessly with Anker SOLIX portable power stations, including the C300 DC, C800 Plus, C1000 as well as the EverFrost 2 Electric Cooler. Equipped with an 100W output through XT-60 and USB-C ports, the umbrella provides a reliable power source for devices on the go.With an IP67 waterproof rating offering excellent durability, the umbrella's sunshade fabric, equipped with advanced Perovskite solar cells, enhances solar power generation by 30% in bright light and doubles efficiency in low-light conditions. This makes it the perfect companion for outdoor activities, effectively reducing heat on sunny days.The Anker SOLIX Solar Umbrella will be available in Summer 2025.Anker 140W Charger featuring First-Ever Digital DisplayThe 140W four-port charger (3 USB-C and 1 USB-A) combines advanced functionality with sleek aesthetics and wall-mounting capabilities. Engineered to keep cables securely in place, it features vertically hanging ports to prevent them from slipping or falling out. A unique digital display shows real-time total power output and output for each port, making tracking the accurate charging status easy.Real-time temperature monitoring ensures device safety, while Anker’s ActiveShield™ 2.0 performs up to 3 million daily safety checks. It is built with aerospace-grade Gallium Nitride (GaN) and delivers exceptional efficiency and performance.The Anker 140W charger with digital display is available now for $89.99 on Anker.com and Amazon.comAnker 25K Power Bank (165W, Built-In and Retractable Cables)The Anker Power Bank combines compact design with immense power, offering 25,000mAh capacity and 165W total output to charge multiple devices simultaneously. With built-in and retractable USB-C cables in two lengths (11.8 inches and 27.2 inches), it provides versatile charging options for users on the move, whether walking, sitting, or lying down.TSA-approved for travel, it includes three USB-C ports and one USB-A port, making it ideal for charging multiple devices on the go. Supporting the latest PD 3.0 technology, it can charge a MacBook Air 13" (M3) 2024 1.3 times, an iPhone 16 up to 4.5 times, and boost a MacBook Pro 16" (M3) battery to 50% in just 33 minutes.The smart TFT color display adds a new level of convenience by providing real-time data, including total output power, individual power output for each port, temperature of the power bank, and estimated recharging time. These features ensure users stay informed and in control of their charging experience.The Anker 25k Power Bank (165W, Built-In & Retractable Cables) is available now for $99.99 on Anker.com and Amazon.com.The EverFrost electric cooler and Anker charger and power bank, along with the newly released Anker MagGo lineup or Anker SOLIX C300 series, will also be showcased at the booth -- Hall Location, LVCC, South Halls 1-2, Ground Level - Booth 31115About Anker SOLIXLeveraging Anker's leadership in battery storage and power delivery, Anker SOLIX is committed to developing power solutions that will bring energy independence to people all around the world. This includes modular, solar battery storage systems for the home, solar balcony solutions designed for apartments and a growing portfolio of portable power stations. Additional details about Anker SOLIX can be found at anker.com/anker-solixAbout AnkerAnker is the world's #1 mobile charging brand and a global leader in sustainable power. This includes wall plugs, wireless chargers, power banks, solar panels, and power solutions for the home and outdoors. Anker recently launched its “Re[Charge] the Future” program and has committed to making more sustainable products and reducing its use of plastic. More information about Anker can be found at anker.com.About Anker InnovationsAnker Innovations is a global leader in charging technology and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment, and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its seven key brands: Anker, AnkerWork, eufy, Nebula, SOLIX, soundcore and AnkerMake. More information on Anker Innovations and its various brands can be found at anker.com.PR Contacts:Emeline Bonnefoy: emeline.bonnefoy@anker.com (Anker SOLIX)Jenna Rogers: jenna.rogers@anker.com (Anker charging)Press kit:

