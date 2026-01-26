eufy Security and ASUS Networking Form Alliance to Deliver High-speed Connectivity and Comprehensive Peace of Mind

eufy Built with Care Logo eufy Security and ASUS Networking Joint Discount Promotion GFX

Both smart home companies will offer current customers valuable discounts today through February 28

"eufy and ASUS want to expand our reach, amplify brand awareness, and connect with a broader audience that values high performance, comprehensive security, and fully integrated smart living." ” — Frank Zhu, eufy General Manager

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- eufy, a global leader in home security technology and smart appliances by Anker Innovations, today announced a collaborative effort with ASUS Networking to offer discounts to current consumers on both eufy Security devices (indoor and outdoor cameras, data hubs, video doorbells and smart locks) and ASUS high-performance networking products (Wi-Fi routers, mesh systems, switches).Today, people seek a smarter way of living that values quality, efficiency, and peace of mind. Whether relaxing, entertaining, or working from home, every moment depends on technology that runs smoothly and keeps life secure.That shared vision is what brings eufy Security and ASUS Networking together. By combining eufy’s trusted home security solutions with ASUS’s expertise in high performance connectivity, the two brands are working together to make everyday living truly seamless.This collaboration is guided by the vision of “Seamless Signal. Seamless Security.” Both eufy and ASUS Networking are committed to delivering a smart home experience where everything connects effortlessly and safety is always within reach, helping people live with confidence, comfort, and ease."From a brand perspective, this collaboration is a natural fit," said Frank Zhu, eufy General Manager. "Both eufy Security and ASUS Networking deliver smart home solutions to knowledgeable and savvy consumers. By combining our industry influence and innovative strengths, we want to expand our reach, amplify brand awareness, and connect with a broader audience that values high performance, comprehensive security, and fully integrated smart living."Starting Monday, January 26, current eufy and ASUS customers can visit eufy.com or asus.com to register to receive a Seamless Life Pass Code. With this code, participants can take advantage of discounts on eufy Security devices and ASUS Networking products. (Important note: the eufyCam S4 and NVR Security System models are excluded from the discount offer, and the discount offer can’t be combined with other promotions or coupons.) The discount offer is available until Saturday, February 28.Discount offers on select eufy Security and ASUS Networking product bundles are also available on BestBuy.com About eufyeufy smart home products and technologies - including home and property security devices and services and smart cleaning solutions - deliver expert protection and deep-cleaning capabilities tailored to your lifestyle. eufy looks beyond functional performance to meet the needs and enrich the lives of the people you care about the most. Care is what makes a house a home, and everything we build is "Built With Care" for you. Find more information at eufy.com.About ASUS NetworkingASUS Networking is dedicated to delivering world-leading wireless solutions across home and commercial applications, serving users in more than 180 countries worldwide. Driven by innovation, quality, and a user-centric philosophy, ASUS continues to lead the evolution of Wi-Fi technology, building the most reliable foundation for smart living and AI-driven connectivity.PR ContactsBrett White for eufy SecurityBrett.White@anker.comSamir Mehta for ASUS NetworkingSamir_Mehta@asus.com

