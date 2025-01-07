Procurement Begins for Saskatchewan Polytechnic Joseph A. Remai Saskatoon Campus

CANADA, January 7 - Released on January 6, 2025

The Ministry of SaskBuilds and Procurement and Saskatchewan Polytechnic have issued a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) to procure a new Skilled Trades and Technology (trades) building.

The new trades building is using a Design-Build procurement model for its delivery as the first building planned as part of the new Joseph A. Remai Saskatoon campus.

"This is an important next step in building the new Saskatoon campus," SaskBuilds and Procurement Minister David Marit said. "We are pleased to work with our partners to make this happen. The Request for Qualifications shows our focus is on creating a top facility for students and industry. Starting this process will help us find the right team to build the new Skilled Trades and Technology building for Saskatchewan Polytechnic."

The new trades building is the first building planned as part of a new and consolidated campus in Saskatoon. It will be built on a green field site, located at Innovation Place Saskatoon, adjacent to the University of Saskatchewan.

"Saskatchewan's post-secondary institutions are crucial in positioning the province as a global research leader, further solidifying our reputation as a hub for innovation," Minister Responsible for Innovation Saskatchewan Warren Kaeding said. "This new campus will open more opportunities for Saskatchewan students and aim to attract top talent to cultivate our future innovation leaders."

The RFQ is the first step in a two-step process to evaluate and pre-qualify professional service providers for the building. Qualified teams from the RFQ process will compete in the second stage for the design and construction of the trades building.

"I am pleased to see the Saskatchewan Polytechnic, Joseph A. Remai Saskatoon Campus project moving forward," Advanced Education Minister Ken Cheveldayoff said. "The campus will play a critical role in preparing students who will help meet Saskatchewan's labour market needs. The Skilled Trades and Technology building will provide a high-quality learning environment for Saskatchewan students, helping keep our province competitive with other jurisdictions and attracting more students and instructors."

Site preparation work began in September of 2024 and includes the removal or upgrading of underground infrastructure, tree relocation and grading. Site preparation is nearing completion, with substantial completion anticipated in the spring.

The new campus will transform an existing network of several decentralized, outdated buildings into a revitalized, modern, technology-rich learning environment for students and greater opportunities for applied research and investment.

"We are excited to reach another momentous milestone for the Saskatchewan Polytechnic, Joseph A. Remai Saskatoon Campus with the launch of the procurement process for the Skilled Trades and Technology building," Saskatchewan Polytechnic President and CEO Dr. Larry Rosia said. "We have undertaken extensive consultation with faculty, students, the City of Saskatoon, and other key stakeholders, and we greatly appreciate everyone's feedback. This campus will lead the way in applied learning across Saskatchewan, enhancing the student experience and expanding our capacity for applied research and collaboration."

Since 2022-23, the province has provided $16 million for the project. The 2024-25 Provincial Budget included $6 million for design and pre-procurement work of the new campus. The Government of Saskatchewan announced in September 2023 that it would commit up to $200 million toward the new campus.

The Ministry of SaskBuilds and Procurement and Saskatchewan Polytechnic are leading this procurement in partnership from the Ministry of Advanced Education, Innovation Saskatchewan and the University of Saskatchewan.

-30-

