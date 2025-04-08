Students Complete Work on 2024-25 Post-Secondary Student Council

CANADA, April 8 - Released on April 8, 2025

The 2024-25 Saskatchewan Post-Secondary Student Council has successfully completed its second year, with 24 students providing insights on financing post-secondary education, enhancing student success and improving specific ministry tools.

"The student council is an important resource for government to hear directly from current post-secondary students on their experiences studying in Saskatchewan," Advanced Education Minister Ken Cheveldayoff said. "I had the pleasure of meeting several of this year's council members and I am impressed by their aspirations and passion for post-secondary education."

The council met four times over the 2024-25 academic year, sharing feedback and insights on a variety of higher education topics with government officials. Council members attend a wide range of post-secondary institutions across the province and represent diverse backgrounds and interests.

"Serving on Saskatchewan's Post-Secondary Student Council was both an honour and a privilege," Campion College Council Member and Student Maliha Jabeen Khan said. "Engaging with students from diverse backgrounds, collaborating with ministry leaders and contributing to discussions that play a role in shaping the future of education was an unforgettable experience. It reinforced the power of student voices in driving meaningful change."

Key learnings from the 2024-25 council meetings are used to inform the Ministry of Advanced Education's work. Feedback from students is also shared with post-secondary institutions and sector partners.

"Being part of the Post-Secondary Student Council provided me with the opportunity to share my ideas and suggestions on current student struggles in hopes to assist in creating a positive experience for future students," Saskatchewan Polytechnic Council Member and Student Trynda Wilderman said. "Additionally, I was able to build meaningful connections with other students and hear about their experiences while in school."

Nominations for the 2025-26 council will open in September 2025. Students interested in joining the council in the future can email AEStudentCouncil@gov.sk.ca to be directed to the correct contact at their post-secondary institution.

For more information on the Saskatchewan Post-Secondary Student Council, visit: www.saskatchewan.ca/student-council.

