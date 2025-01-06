Governor Abbott Appoints Harris To Tenth Court Of Appeals

TEXAS, January 6 - January 6, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Lee Harris to the Tenth Court of Appeals, Place 2, for a term set to expire on December 31, 2026, or until his successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

Lee Harris of Whitney is Judge of the 66th Judicial District Court in Hill County. Previously, he served as the County Court at Law Judge for Hill County and as a partner with Moore & Harris, Attorneys. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas (SBOT), SBOT Judicial Section, and the Texas Association of District Judges, member and former president of the Hill County Bar Association, and a former member of the County Court at Law Judges Association. Additionally, he is a member of Amigos Internacionales, Inc., Board of Directors; Hillsboro Masonic Lodge No. 166; and the Whitney Masonic Lodge No. 355; former member of the Hillsboro Lions Club; former president and board member of Blackland Income Growth Seminar; and a deacon for Peoria Baptist Church. Harris received a Bachelor of Science from Stephen F. Austin State University and a Juris Doctor from Baylor Law School.