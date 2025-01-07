Dr. Eve Harrison Brings Refreshing New Energy Into Veterinary Medicine in #1 International Best Seller, The Call Within

Dr. Eve Harrison shares transformative journey to holistic, heart-centered vet care in The Call Within, inspiring wellness for animals and caregivers alike.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Eve Harrison, founder of Marigold Veterinary and The House Call Vet Academy , proudly announces her feature in the #1 international best-selling book, The Call Within : Finding Purpose and Sparking Transformation. Officially a best-seller as of January 4, 2025 in the USA, Canada, Australia, Germany, India, and the UK, this collection of 52 inspiring stories highlights journeys of resilience and empowerment, with proceeds benefiting Brighter Healing Foundation.In her chapter, Transforming My Veterinary Practice - A Journey to Holistic Healing Through Music, Medicine, Yoga, Animals, & Self Love, Dr. Harrison recounts her transformative path from conventional veterinary practice to founding a thriving house call veterinary service. Her story reflects professional burnout, self-discovery, and ultimately, the creation of her integrative, heart-centered mobile veterinary practice in the unique style of concierge medicine.As one of a tiny handful of true concierge veterinarians in the world, Dr. Harrison blends traditional Western veterinary care with holistic modalities such as acupuncture, herbalism, sound healing, ozone therapy, massage, laser, therapeutic movement, stress-free animal handling, as well as a loving container for her clients too.“Medicine must be holistic in approach, whether we call it by that name or not,” Dr. Harrison explains. “Healing modalities should be deeply restorative for both the patient and the caregiver. We know that we must address the mind, body, and spirit of the patient, the caregiver, and ourselves to create and sustain positive outcomes.”Dr. Harrison’s shift to house call veterinary care was a turning point. “Providing veterinary care for animals goes beyond clinical medicine. We can create an environment where both the animal and their caregiver feel supported,” she shares. “The shift to house calls allowed me to reconnect with my patients in a more meaningful way, transforming not only their health but also my own.”“Dr. Eve Harrison is an AMAZING, knowledgeable, kindhearted veterinarian. I live my own life taking the natural approach first so it was great to find a doctor who could treat my own animal in the same manner. It was also a blessing that Dr. Harrison does house calls, no more taking my scared cat into a vet office and waiting around for hours. I feel indebted to her for all that she did for my cat, Gwai.” ~ Kimber BravoBeyond her veterinary practice, Dr. Harrison is the founder of The House Call Vet Academy, a comprehensive continuing education and coaching program designed to train veterinarians in building sustainable, profitable house call practices rooted in balance, boundary work, and well-being.Her journey to integrative veterinary medicine began after leaving a high-stakes surgical residency. Experiencing burnout, Dr. Harrison rediscovered her passions for music, yoga, and holistic healing. This exploration reawakened her love for veterinary care and laid the foundation for Marigold Veterinary, where she integrates Eastern and Western medical practices.The Call Within highlights Dr. Harrison’s pivotal experiences working as a veterinary student in the Pacific Islands and how reconnecting with music and yoga reshaped her veterinary path. Her story reflects the importance of listening to intuition and embracing unconventional approaches to create a fulfilling career.Through The House Call Vet Academy, Dr. Harrison has mentored nearly 300 veterinarians, guiding them to build practices that prioritize personal wellness, professional fulfillment, and patient care. The program blends practical strategies with emotional and physical safety, money mindset, attracting the right clients, marketing, inventory, and operational systems—covering the intricate details of running a house call veterinary practice.“In creating this program, I wanted to offer veterinarians more than just the business side of things,” Dr. Harrison explains. “I want my colleagues to find freedom and fulfillment while running a lucrative and sustainable practice.”Dr. Harrison’s commitment to reshaping veterinary medicine extends beyond her academy. As the host of The House Call Vet Cafe podcast and founder of the House Call & Mobile Vet Virtual Conference, she continues to foster connection and growth within the veterinary community. Her goal is to help veterinarians reclaim agency, meaning, and sustainability in their careers while achieving financial success.About Dr. Eve Harrison:Dr. Eve Harrison is an integrative concierge house call veterinarian in Los Angeles. She is a speaker, writer, content creator, & founder of the online CE platform: The House Call Vet Academy. She offers training, coaching, & consulting to help independent veterinarians nourish not only their patients, but themselves, by helping them to cultivate profitable & sustainable mobile practices of their own. She also is the founder of the annual House Call & Mobile Vet Virtual Conference, & host of The House Call Vet Cafe Podcast.Dr. Eve's passions include stress free animal handling, herbal medicine, music for animals, Traditional Chinese Veterinary Medicine, pain management, creative entrepreneurship, sustainability for veterinarians, boundaries, authentic communication, & releasing people (& systems) who are not a good match for our lives. Outside of her work with animals & their humans, Eve is passionate about music & nature! She is a yogi, mushroom forager, and semi-professional flutist.

