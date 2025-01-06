Commerce Awards $715,000 to Tackle Workforce Challenges Through Innovative Regional Projects

The North Dakota Department of Commerce has awarded $715,000 to four organizations as part of Round 4 of the Regional Workforce Impact Program (RWIP). This program provides funding to help regional workforce entities create innovative solutions to address their most pressing workforce challenges.

“The Regional Workforce Impact Program is an investment in North Dakota’s future,” said Commerce Workforce Director Katie Ralston Howe. “By expanding child care options and enhancing workforce recruitment, these projects are tackling barriers head-on, ensuring our communities thrive and remain competitive in the years ahead.”

The organizations receiving funding in this round include:

Devils Lake Area Chamber of Commerce: Awarded $240,342 to partner with a marketing and branding agency, strengthening their website and promotional efforts to attract top talent.

Joyful Beginnings Child Care & Preschool: Received $278,342 to construct a 2,400-square-foot facility, creating up to 30 additional child care slots. This expansion will accommodate school-aged children and overflow from the main campus, addressing regional workforce challenges tied to child care shortages.

New Rockford Area Betterment Corporation: Granted $165,342 to expand its child care center. Improvements, including an updated fire suppression system, will add capacity for 40–50 families, supporting greater workforce participation.

SAAF Steps Child Care Center: Secured $30,975.05 to renovate an existing space into a licensed facility for up to 75 children, with updates like transforming the kitchen into an industrial space to meet licensure requirements.

Applications for Round 4 of RWIP funding are open until 5 p.m. CST on Jan. 21. Eligible applicants can learn more and apply at https://ndgov.link/RWIP.