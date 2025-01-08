Kerry Martin Empowers Women Through Self-Care in #1 International Best-Selling Book, The Call Within

Kerry Martin shares her transformative journey of healing and empowerment, inspiring women to reclaim their health and purpose in The Call Within.

WOODBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Life Changing Energy proudly announces that Kerry Martin, Registered Nurse, Certified Health Coach, and founder of Wise Concierge Wellness, has become a #1 international best-selling book, The Call Within : Finding Purpose and Sparking Transformation. Reaching best-seller status on January 4, 2025 in the USA, Canada, Australia, Germany, India, and the UK, this collection of 52 transformative stories highlights journeys of growth, healing, and purpose. Proceeds from the book benefit Brighter Healing Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing holistic wellness resources to those in need.Kerry’s chapter, Life Changing Transformation, openly shares her personal story of overcoming trauma, addiction, incarceration, and rediscovering self-worth. Through her honest and raw narrative, Kerry sheds light on how these experiences became catalysts for deep personal transformation. Her story is an inspiration for women who feel trapped by their past, showing them that healing and empowerment are possible.Kerry’s path to healing began with small yet meaningful steps toward self-care—moments of choosing herself over destructive habits. While incarcerated, Kerry faced the harsh reality of her choices and used that time to reflect and reset. With limited resources, she began practicing mindfulness, meditation, and journaling. These daily practices became her anchor, helping her shift from survival mode to envisioning a brighter, more empowered future.“Prison could have been the end of my story, but instead, it became the turning point,” Kerry shares. “I realized that by investing in my healing, I could break the chains of the past and reclaim my power.”After her release, Kerry’s commitment to healing deepened. She immersed herself in personal growth events and holistic health training, ultimately becoming a registered nurse and certified health coach. Kerry embraced Reiki, sound healing, and other energy modalities that fueled her healing journey and laid the foundation for Wise Concierge Wellness. Through this platform, she now empowers women to prioritize their health, happiness, and well-being. At Wise Concierge Wellness, Kerry integrates evidence-based practices with holistic techniques, creating personalized experiences that address the needs of the whole person—mind, body, and spirit.A significant part of Kerry’s mission is ensuring accessibility to wellness for all women, regardless of their background or current life circumstances. She offers virtual coaching, group sessions, and self-paced wellness programs, empowering clients to create sustainable change at their own pace. She believes that healing can be simple, yet many women feel guilty about prioritizing themselves and recognizing their worth.In addition to one-on-one coaching, Kerry leads wellness retreats and workshops that focus on mindfulness, holistic healing, and personal growth. By collaborating with other practitioners, she expands the reach of her programs, ensuring more women can benefit from the resources and community she creates.For more information about Kerry Martin and Wise Concierge Wellness, visit wiseconciergewellness.com About Kerry Martin and Wise Concierge Wellness:Kerry Martin is a Registered Nurse, Certified Health Coach, and founder of Wise Concierge Wellness in Woodbury, CT. Having overcome struggles with addiction, incarceration, and loss, Kerry dedicates her life to guiding women toward healing. Wise Concierge Wellness, established in 2023, focuses on helping women transform their lives through self-care, mindfulness, and health coaching. Kerry’s mission is to empower women to overcome obstacles and embrace their true potential, inspiring lasting change in the lives of her clients and community.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.