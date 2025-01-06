Harris Co. Murder Suspect Named Featured Fugitive for January

AUSTIN – Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Jrdon Joe is this month’s Featured Fugitive. The reward for information leading to his arrest is increased to $4,000 for the month if the tip is received in January.

Jrdon Mykel Joe, 23, of Humble, has been wanted for murder out of Harris Co. since August 2024 following an incident where he allegedly shot a man in a parking lot off IH-45 on July 12, 2024. Joe’s criminal history also includes prior arrests for drug and violent offenses.

Joe is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. More information about Joe or updates in the event of his arrest can be found here.

Funded by the Governor’s Public Safety Office, Texas Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders or Criminal Illegal Immigrants. In 2024, DPS and other agencies arrested 46 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants, including 17 sex offenders, 10 gang members and four criminal illegal immigrants—with $32,000 in rewards being paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants Lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.

### (HQ 2025-004)