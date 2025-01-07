Nékter Juice Bar Reinvents the Bowl Experience for the Ultimate Meal Upgrade

The possibilities are endless with Nekter Juice Bar's new Build Your Own Bowl option. Nékter Juice Bar sets the benchmark for health and wellness in the juice bar industry.

New Build Your Own Bowl Option Offers Guests 12+ Million Ways to Craft a Personalized Meal

This isn’t just about customization—it’s about liberation and redefining what a meal can and should be.” — Alexis Parra, co-founder and Chief Visionary Officer, Nékter Juice Bar.

SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ringing in the New Year with innovation and intention, Nékter Juice Bar , the national leader in healthy and nutritious plant-based food and beverages, is redefining the bowl experience with its new Build Your Own Bowl offering now available at all 220 Nékter locations across the country. This bold, permanent addition to the menu brings purposeful customization to the fast-casual dining scene, giving guests the power to escape uninspired, ordinary meals and create satisfying, flavorful bowls tailored to their individual health goals, taste preferences and lifestyles.Nékter’s new Build Your Own Bowl option reinforces the brand’s position as an industry trailblazer that continues to meet evolving consumer needs while also staying true to its core mission of making clean, wholesome and delicious foods accessible for everyone, wherever they are on their wellness journey.Guests who might be seeking to add more protein, fiber or superfoods to boost long-term vitality and wellbeing can choose among several nutrient-forward and functional bases and toppings to create bowls that meet their specific needs and flavor cravings. In fact, with four bases and multiple granolas and toppings, guests now have 12 million ways to build a bowl."This isn’t just about customization—it’s about liberation and redefining what a meal can and should be," said Alexis Parra, co-founder and Chief Visionary Officer, Nékter Juice Bar. "We’re giving our guests the tools to take charge of their health, escape the mundane, and create something truly special every time they visit Nékter."Ditch the Expected, Embrace the ExtraordinaryWhether as a meal replacement, a post-workout snack, or a wholesome pick-me-up, Nékter’s Build Your Own Bowl option offers endless possibilities to break away from the predictable and ordinary meal. While guests can still enjoy Nékter’s signature bowls, they now can craft their own in three simple steps:• Pick Your Base:o Acai Banana Berryo Acai Peanut Buttero Acai Mangoo Dragon Fruit• Pick Your Granola:o Hempseed Granolao Peanut Butter Protein Granola (additional $1)o Gluten-Free Granola (additional $1)• Pick Your Toppings:Each bowl includes three toppings, with additional toppings available for just $1 each. Options include:o Fresh Fruits: strawberries, blueberries, bananas, green apple, and pineappleo Crunchies: Cacao nibs, toasted almonds, coconut flakes, and gluten-free chocolate chip cookieso Drizzles and Scoops: peanut butter drizzle, vanilla, peanut butter or strawberry chia pudding, chocolate cashew drizzle, coconut whip, almond butter, Greek yogurto Superfoods: Chia seeds and datesNutrient-Packed Options for Every Health Goal and Lifestyle“The possibilities really are endless,” continued Parra. “Our new Build Your Own Bowl option embodies everything we stand for at Nékter by empowering our guests to take control of their health in a way that meets their needs and embraces the joy of creating something truly personal and delicious.”For guests who might be feeling sluggish, they can start with Nékter’s Dragon Fruit base for a big burst of vitamin C and coconut water for hydration. Those looking to increase their fiber intake can add a drizzle of Chia Seed Jam and top with a scoop of dates. By building on a base of Acai Banana Berry and topping with strawberries and blueberries, guests can benefit from a beneficial antioxidant boost. And for those guests, who are gluten-free, they can supercharge their bowls with gluten-free granola and gluten-free chocolate chip cookies.For more details about Nékter Juice Bar’s transformative new Build Your Own Bowl option, please visit www.nekterjuicebar.com or follow @Nekterjuicebar on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook as well as @Nekterjuicebarofficial on TikTok.About Nékter Juice BarNékter Juice Bar is a leading national lifestyle brand celebrated for its unwavering dedication to providing clean, fresh and truly healthy handcrafted superfood smoothies, acai bowls, cold-pressed juices, cleanses, and nourishing snacks. With over 300 locations open or coming soon across the U.S., Nékter Juice Bar sets the benchmark for health and wellness in the juice bar industry.Founded in 2010, Nékter Juice Bar emerged as a trailblazer in menu transparency and ingredient integrity, catering to America's growing demand for plant-based, pure and wholesome food options that align with diverse lifestyles and dietary needs. At Nékter, "healthy" is not just a promise—it's an experience that tastes great, is easily accessible, and inspiring to anyone seeking to add more wellness into their lives. Guests at Nékter Juice Bar don't just taste the difference; they love the way they feel and know they are enjoying food just like nature intended – but blended! Visit www.Nekterjuicebar.com for more information.# # #

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.