On National Smoothie Day, Nékter Juice Bar Challenges Smoothie Fans to Take a Closer Look at What’s in Their Cup
Nékter’s superfood smoothies are handcrafted with only healthy and delicious fruits, vegetables and Nékter’s housemade cashew milk that is made daily with only two ingredients: cashews and water.
National Juice Bar and Lifestyle Brand Offering “Buy One, Get One 50% Off” Smoothies All Day Long on June 21
Our hope, on National Smoothie Day on June 21, is that they learn more about the ingredients in their smoothies to ensure that what they are drinking is not a glorified milkshake.”COSTA MESA, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nékter Juice Bar, which has redefined the juice bar experience at its 300 locations open or in development across the country with its steadfast commitment to ingredient transparency, is challenging smoothie lovers on National Smoothie Day, June 21, to take a closer look at what’s really in their smoothies. And, to celebrate National Smoothie Day, Nékter Juice Bar will offer a “Buy One, Get One 50% Off” smoothies all day at participating locations on Friday, June 21.
While many juice bar brands, big and small, choose to include processed, unnecessary and unhealthful ingredients such as juice concentrates, flavored syrups, artificial flavors, frozen yogurt, or ice cream in their smoothies, Nékter’s superfood smoothies are handcrafted with only healthy and delicious fruits, vegetables and Nékter’s housemade cashew milk that is made daily with only two ingredients: cashews and water. Additionally, the majority of smoothies today at other brands are not made in-house and contain mostly ice, decreasing the amount of nutrients that help people achieve their individual wellness and fitness goals.
This focus on real ingredients extends across all of Nékter’s menu including its freshly made juices and acai bowls, which are made-to-order with only real fruit unlike other brands that use a scoopable base containing water, sugar, gums, and artificial flavors.
“We are seeing more and more people across the country lean into healthier living practices, from eating better, exercising more and adding wellness routines for mind, body and soul,” said Alexis Parra, co-founder and Chief Visionary Officer, Nékter Juice Bar. “Our hope, on National Smoothie Day on June 21, is that they learn more about the ingredients in their smoothies to ensure that what they are drinking is not a glorified milkshake, which will ultimately keep them from their health goals. We all deserve a treat now and again, but we believe that consumers deserve transparency and ingredient integrity and not to be misled.”
Nékter Juice Bar was founded in 2010 by Steve Schulze and Alexis Parra, after they realized that the smoothies they were drinking after workouts were actually keeping them from realizing their fitness goals. After researching the ingredients, they discovered they were essentially indulging in a sugary dessert.
Parra, always earnest in her quest for a healthier lifestyle, began to experiment with recipes and soon friends and family were begging the two of them to open a juice bar. That one juice bar soon turned into five neighborhood spots in Orange County, California. Within a few years, they began franchising to likeminded franchise partners and now they have Nékter Juice Bars in 26 states. Today, Nékter Juice Bar offers a full menu of flavorful and handcrafted superfood smoothies, acai bowls and fresh juices along with a wide assortment of healthy snacks.
About Nékter Juice Bar
As the pioneer of the modern juice bar experience and the champion of menu transparency and ingredient integrity, Nékter Juice Bar was founded in 2010 to nourish America's increasing appetite for plant-based, healthy food options that promote and support various lifestyles and diet preferences. With a steady eye on innovation, the health and wellness brand offers a delicious menu of freshly made, clean and nutrient-rich juices, superfood smoothies, acai bowls, wellness shots, cold-pressed "Grab N' Go" juices, healthy snacks, and several natural cleanse options to help guests live "Better with Nékter." At its core, Nékter believes that "healthy" can taste great, be easily accessible, and be affordable too.
Still based in Orange County, California, Nékter Juice Bar has 300 locations open or in development across the country and continues to seek qualified franchise partners, including single-unit, multi-unit and multi-brand operators, who will benefit from one of the healthiest revenues in the industry, a low initial investment, competitive franchise fees, exceptional support from an experienced team, and robust loyalty program which now boasts more than 1.3 million guests. Veterans will also benefit from a 10% reduction in franchise fees among other incentives.
For more information about the brand or franchising opportunities, please visit Nekterjuicebar.com or follow @Nekterjuicebar on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook as well as @Nekterjuicebarofficial on TikTok.
