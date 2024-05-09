Nékter Juice Bar Ranked in Top 20% of U.S. Restaurant Chains in Latest Technomic Report
Being recognized as one of America’s top 20% of all restaurant chains is a testament to a promise fulfilled to our guests to offer only the best and freshest handcrafted menu.”COSTA MESA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nékter Juice Bar, America’s freshest juice bar experience, has been ranked among the top 20% of U.S. restaurant chains by Technomic, a leading restaurant and foodservice research and consulting firm, placing at #225 out of 1,500 restaurant chains in the Technomic 2024 Top 500 Restaurant Report. The report noted that Nékter Juice Bar expects to see a 16.2% sales growth in 2024 from reported systemwide sales of more than $146 million in 2023.
Now with nearly 300 locations open or in development in 30 states, Nékter Juice Bar enjoys one of the industry’s highest top quartile average store sales of $913,314, per the brand’s 2023 Franchise Disclosure Document. Nékter is also working toward opening 50 additional locations across the country in 2024 through franchising and licensing agreements.
Nékter Juice Bar was founded in 2010 in Southern California, filling a void in the market for a genuinely wholesome, nutritious and delicious menu of handcrafted and freshly made juices, superfood smoothies and acai bowls, and a wide assortment of healthy snacks. Nékter’s mission was and will always be to support its guests on their individual paths to wellness with nutrient-dense offerings that will fuel their days.
“Being recognized as one of America’s strongest restaurant brands – in the top 20% of all restaurant chains – is a testament to a promise fulfilled to our guests to offer only the best and freshest handcrafted menu,” said Steve Schulze, co-founder and CEO, Nékter Juice Bar. “I am immensely proud of our team and our franchise partners, without whom we would not be able to celebrate this tremendous recognition from such a credible and reputable industry firm as Technomic. These awards continue to motivate all of us to innovate and exceed expectations.”
Leveraging decades of foodservice expertise, Technomic has published annual chain restaurant reports since 1974. What started as the Top 100 Report has since evolved into the Top 500 Chain Restaurant Report, the industry’s leading performance tracker, published by an independent source you can trust.
The restaurant industry leverages this annual report to gain access to performance, rankings and forecasts for the U.S. restaurant industry, providing the insight needed for operators and suppliers to develop sales and marketing strategies, identify growth opportunities and monitor segment and menu category performance.
About Nékter Juice Bar
As the pioneer of the modern juice bar experience and the champion of menu transparency and ingredient integrity, Nékter Juice Bar was founded in 2010 to nourish America's increasing appetite for plant-based, healthy food options that promote and support various lifestyles and diet preferences. With a steady eye on innovation, the health and wellness brand offers a delicious menu of freshly made, clean and nutrient-rich juices, superfood smoothies, acai bowls, wellness shots, cold-pressed "Grab N' Go" juices, healthy snacks, and several natural cleanse options to help guests live "Better with Nékter." At its core, Nékter believes that "healthy" can taste great, be easily accessible, and be affordable too.
According to its 2023 Franchise Disclosure Statement, Nékter has one of the category's highest top quartile average store sales of $913,314, positioning it as an industry leader in the truly healthy juice bar category. Nékter just ranked in the top 20% of U.S. restaurant chains in Technomic’s Top 500 report. It has also been named multiple times to the Entrepreneur Top Food Franchises list and has earned a spot on the Inc. 5000 Honor Roll, reserved only for companies named to the Inc. 5000 at least five times. Since opening its first location in 2010, Nékter has received tremendous recognition from multiple leading business and restaurant industry authorities such as Franchise Times, Nation's Restaurant News, Newsweek, QSR Magazine, Restaurant Business, and more. Recently, Nation's Restaurant News ranked Nékter in the top 300 restaurant brands in the country.
Nékter continues to seek qualified franchise partners, including single-unit, multi-unit and multi-brand operators, who will benefit from one of the healthiest revenues in the industry, a low initial investment, competitive franchise fees, exceptional support from an experienced team, and robust loyalty program which now boasts more than 1.3 million guests. Veterans will also benefit from a 10% reduction in franchise fees among other incentives.
