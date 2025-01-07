Pro Tint of Orlando - 3M Window Tinting in Central Florida Key Updates to Florida's Window Tint Laws for 2025 Dark Window Tint Installed on a Ford Mustang GT - Pro Tint of Orlando

By being in compliance with Florida’s tinting laws for 2025, educated car owners can keep their car windows tinted without the risk of a traffic violation.

In order to understand how the law is written, one must understand how light travels through the window film. The lower the percentage, the more light is blocked out by the tinted film.” — Pro Tint of Orlando

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the Sunshine State moves into 2025, Florida's window tint laws have never been more relevant for vehicle owners across the state.With enforcement on the rise, and demand expected to surge as winter ends, more Florida drivers will be seeking to have window tint installed on their vehicles.However, without an adequate understanding of Florida's window tint laws, these drivers may end up with tickets and fines, and also may be required to remove any installed window tint that is darker than the law allows for.Florida drivers are expected to navigate this ever-changing legal landscape to ensure their vehicles remain compliant with the latest Florida tinting laws and regulations. Pro Tint of Orlando 's experts have outlined the most pertinent sections of Florida's 2025 window tint laws and highlighted some of the most important changes for this year.Key Updates to Florida's 2025 Window Tint LawsIn order to understand how the law is written, one must understand how light travels through the window film. The amount of light that travels through window film is expressed as visible light transmission (VLT). The lower the percentage, the more light is blocked out by the tinted film.Florida window tinting laws dictate what tint level is allowed for each specific window for each type of vehicle. Sedans and coupes have different rules compared to multipurpose vehicles such as trucks, vans and SUVs.In the sunshine state, it is illegal to tint the entire windshield as of January 7th, 2025. The law states that window film cannot be applied below the manufacturer's AS-1 line. This line is usually visible, about five inches below the top of the windshield.Above the AS-1 line, drivers can apply window tint as long as it's non-reflective (under 25% reflectivity as measured from the non-film side of the glass). On the front side windows, the tint must allow at least 28% of light through.Another pertinent section of the 2025 Florida window tint laws states that rear passenger windows and back windshields must allow 15% light through for passenger vehicles such as sedans and coupes.For vans, trucks & SUVs, the rear side windows and back-facing glass must allow 6% or more visible light in per Florida Statutes.Traffic Tickets & Enforcement Changes For Window Tint in 2025One of the most hotly-contested portions of Florida window tint law is whether the offense for driving with illegal window tint is a primary or secondary offense. Most window tint shops and even some local law enforcement agencies will proudly state that it is a secondary offense; however recent case law, as well as the Florida Statutes are in contradiction with that statement."Generally, primary offenses mean that you can get pulled over for that action alone, like speeding or running a red light. While a secondary offense can only be cited by an officer after you've already been stopped for another suspected violation," says Earl Kurtz, from Pro Tint of Orlando.The Florida Statutes state that having window tint darker than the legally allowed limit on a vehicle is a nonmoving violation, resulting in a ticket that requires a court date and a fine. Florida Statutes, Chapter 316.2956 states:"Any person who operates a motor vehicle on which, after June 20, 1984, material was installed in violation of ss. 316.2951-316.2954 commits a noncriminal traffic infraction, punishable as a nonmoving violation as provided in chapter 318."Recent cases in Florida, State v. Sarria, 97 So. 3d 282 (Fla. Dist. Ct. App. 2012), Vaughn v. State, 176 So. 3d 354 (Fla. Dist. Ct. App. 2015), State v. Parker, 311 So. 3d 1029 (Fla. Dist. Ct. App. 2021) have also upheld that illegal window tint can be used as probable cause for a traffic stop.The Florida Highway Patrol Manual reads:"When a member is conducting a traffic stop for a violation of Florida Statutes, the member may utilize the tint meter to ascertain whether the tinting on the vehicle is in compliance with Florida law (to prove evidence of a secondary offense)."Law enforcement agencies may change their policies and procedures without notice. Additionally, Florida drivers should know that Florida Statutes are typically going to take precedent in a court of law.The law does allow for medical exemptions in Florida for those who require darker window films as a result of a medical condition.ConclusionBy staying in compliance with Florida’s window tint laws, educated vehicle owners can have window tint applied to their vehicles without the risk of a potential traffic violation.Pro Tint of Orlando's experts recommend drivers consult legal counsel or local law enforcement to ensure their vehicles are in compliance.To stay up to date with the latest revisions to Florida's window tint laws, visit Pro Tint of Orlando's website to follow the latest news.Legal Disclaimer:This information is for general guidance only and should not be interpreted as legal advice. Given that laws and regulations can change, and local jurisdictions may enforce these laws differently, consultation with a legal professional or local authorities is recommended for specific advice on window tinting in Florida. Always ensure vehicles are in compliance with the most current statutes and ordinances.

