Pro Tint of Orlando Partners with Synchrony Car Care To Offer Deferred Interest Financing Plans

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pro Tint of Orlando , offering 3M window tinting and paint protection services, is excited to announce their new partnership with Synchrony Car Care ™ to offer qualifying customers the option of deferred interest financing*. These financing plans provide for payment plans of up to 12 months in length, with no interest if paid in full during the payment term.This collaboration aims to make car window tinting, as well as other automotive services such as paint protection film and vinyl wraps, provided by Pro Tint of Orlando, more accessible and affordable for a wider range of customers in the Central Florida area.What is Synchrony Car Care?Synchrony Car Care™, from Synchrony Bank, is an industry-leading financing solution tailored specifically to the automotive industry. Designed to help drivers manage their vehicle-related expenses, Synchrony Car Care™ partners with businesses like Pro Tint of Orlando to provide customers with easy access to deferred interest financing and flexible payment plans.The payment plans offered by Pro Tint of Orlando through Synchrony Car Care™ range from six (6) to twelve (12) months, helping to ease the burden of paying the full upfront cost for their automotive services. Qualifying purchase amounts range from $199 to $5,000.Customers who are approved for Synchrony Car Care™ will pay no interest if the purchase amount is paid in full during the payment term. Additionally, the Synchrony Car Care™ credit card is accepted at thousands of participating automotive merchants across the United States**.With a reputation for quick approval processes and customer-centric support, Synchrony Car Care™ ensures that drivers can protect and enhance their vehicles with confidence and ease.What the Partnership Means for Central Florida CustomersSynchrony Car Care™, a well-established leader in automotive financing, offers a range of payment plans that allow customers to select terms that best suit their financial situation. By partnering with Synchrony, Pro Tint of Orlando is empowering customers to access high-quality automotive services such as 3M window tinting, paint protection film, vinyl wraps and ceramic coatings - without the immediate burden of full payment.“We are always looking for ways to better serve our customers and help them make the most of their automotive investments,” said Earl, from of Pro Tint of Orlando.“Our new partnership with Synchrony Car Care™ allows us to provide greater flexibility in how our clients manage the cost of services they want for their vehicles. Whether it’s ceramic window tint for privacy and comfort, or paint protection film for the highest level of protection against road hazards, we want to ensure that our customers can enjoy these benefits without worrying about the upfront cost.”The deferred interest financing program means that customers who qualify will have the option to pay for their services over time, with the added benefit of no interest accruing if the balance is paid in full within the specified promotional period. For many, this is an ideal way to manage larger purchases, such as 3M paint protection film, which can range from several hundred to several thousand dollars depending on the vehicle and level of coverage selected.Accessing Synchrony Car Care FinancingGetting started with the new financing option is easy. Customers can apply for Synchrony Car Care™ financing either online or in person at Pro Tint of Orlando. Once approved, the customer can complete their purchase without having to wait a physical card to be delivered in the mail.Synchrony Car Care’s™ application process is quick, and approvals are often be granted on the spot, allowing customers to have their desired automotive services performed without delay.About Pro Tint of OrlandoPro Tint of Orlando has been awarded numerous times for its commitment to excellence, using only the highest quality materials and the latest techniques to provide the best results for its clients. Through their team of experienced installers, Pro Tint of Orlando ensures that their 3M window tinting and paint protection film services are performed to the highest standards, and are backed by an industry-leading warranty from 3M Corporation.In addition to its automotive services, Pro Tint of Orlando provides window tinting services for Central Florida homes and businesses. Their installers are licensed, bonded and insured in the State of Florida, providing window films for sun control, security, privacy and decorative purposes.Pro Tint of Orlando has partnered with corporations and Florida district school systems to provide security window film solutions which help prevent intruders from gaining access through the glass panes on windows and doors.Whether a customer is looking to protect their vehicle from elements, or seeking to lower their building's energy costs, Pro Tint of Orlando offers a range of options designed to meet every need. In addition to car window tinting, the shop also provides services such as paint protection film, vinyl wraps, ceramic coating and GlassParency auto glass protection treatment.About Synchrony Car CareSynchrony Car Care™ is a leading provider of automotive financing solutions, offering credit card programs and deferred interest financing options to help customers manage their car care and maintenance costs. With a reputation for excellent customer service and flexible payment plans, Synchrony Car Care™ partners with businesses across the automotive industry to deliver accessible financing options for drivers.* Subject to credit approval. Cardholders may be required to provide their annual net income if their recent information is not on file. Cardholder income will be used as a factor to determine eligibility for a credit limit increase.** Valid everywhere Synchrony Car Care™ is accepted in the U.S., including Puerto Rico. Acceptance of the Synchrony Car Care™ credit card is also determined by the merchant category code (the "MCC") associated with the merchant.Synchrony Car Care and the Synchrony Car Care logos are trademarks of Synchrony Bank, registered in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

