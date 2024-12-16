Pro Tint of Orlando Expands Automotive Vinyl Wrap Services

Tesla Cybertruck Wrapped with VinylFrog Silk Azure by Pro Tint of Orlando Tesla Cybertruck Wrapped with 3M Wrap Series 2080 Matte Black by Pro Tint of Orlando Pro Tint of Orlando - Central Florida's 3M Pro Shop Dealer

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pro Tint of Orlando, an award-winning 3M Pro Shop Dealer offering window tinting and paint protection services, is proud to announce the expansion of its automotive vinyl wrap services.As part of their ongoing commitment to provide cutting-edge auto styling and paint protection solutions for Central Florida drivers, Pro Tint of Orlando now offers a wider range of high-quality vinyl wrap options to help customers enhance the look and protection of their vehicles. This includes 3M Vinyl Wrap Film Series 2080, which is touch-activated and does not require heat to apply.With the growing demand for unique and personalized vehicle aesthetics, Pro Tint of Orlando is now able to provide full and partial wraps, carbon accents, and color change vinyl wraps, giving clients the ability to transform their cars, trucks, and SUVs into distinctive, attention-grabbing works of art.The expansion of their vinyl wrap services reflects the company's ongoing commitment to providing comprehensive vehicle customization to its customers in Central Florida.Bringing New & Improved 3M Vinyl Wraps to Central Florida Drivers“We’re excited to offer these new films to our customers in Central Florida,” said Earl Kurtz, of Pro Tint of Orlando.“Vinyl wraps are an incredible way for drivers to completely change the appearance of their vehicle without the expense or permanence of a full paint job. Whether it’s a sleek matte finish, a bold color shifting wrap, or a complete transformation including carbon accents, we’re now equipped to provide our clients with even more options to personalize and protect their vehicles.”Automotive vinyl wraps are a versatile and durable solution that not only enhance the appearance of a vehicle but also offer practical benefits. Car wraps provide an additional layer of protection to a vehicle’s original paint, helping to shield it from road debris, UV rays, and environmental elements.Additionally, vinyl wraps are fully removable, making them an ideal choice for individuals looking for temporary customization or those wishing to return their vehicle to its factory appearance at a later date.The latest wrap series from 3M features more conformable and stretchable film layers vs. 3M Wrap Film Series 1080, providing a better fit around curves and in channels for a smooth, sleek appearance. These improvements result in a faster, more efficient installation process with less margin of error compared to previous generations of vinyl wrap technology.Additionally, 3M recently released new colored finishes to their paint protection film lineup, allowing car owners to achieve the aesthetic results from a vinyl wrap combined with the increased durability and self-healing properties found in PPF.A Commitment to Orlando Vinyl Wrapping & Paint Protection Film ServicesPro Tint of Orlando’s team of expert installers are equipped with decades of experience in the automotive wrapping industry, and they ensure that every vinyl wrap or paint protection film application is installed with the highest level of precision and craftsmanship.The company uses premium-grade materials from leading manufacturers in the industry, such as 3M, which provide more vibrant colors and a flawless finish that will last for years.“We believe in providing unparalleled quality to our customers, and that means using only the best materials and employing highly skilled professionals to handle every project,” said Earl.“Whether it’s a full vehicle wrap or a small accent, we approach every job with the highest level of dedication to excellence.”Customers can choose from a wide variety of vinyl wrap options, including matte, gloss, satin, chrome, carbon fiber, and textured finishes, allowing for nearly endless customization possibilities.Pro Tint of Orlando’s professional car wrapping experts work closely with customers to bring their visions to life, offering guidance and recommendations to ensure the perfect look for every vehicle.Expansion of Orlando Car Vinyl Wrapping Services For 2025 & BeyondThe decision to expand their vinyl wrap services comes as part of Pro Tint of Orlando’s broader strategy to expand its portfolio of automotive customization services throughout 2025.In addition to window tinting, ceramic coating and paint protection film, the company has been increasingly focused on providing more solutions that cater to the needs and desires of Central Florida vehicle owners.“We pride ourselves on our ability to provide excellent workmanship and high quality customer experience,” said Earl.“Beginning with our window tinting services, to paint protection films, auto glass protection, and now fully custom vinyl wraps, we’re giving our clients the ability to truly make their vehicles their own. We’re thrilled to be expanding our Orlando auto wrap services to our and look forward to helping more car owners in Central Florida achieve the perfect balance between auto styling and paint protection.”Pro Tint of Orlando’s expanded vinyl wrap services are available to customers throughout Central Florida, including Orlando, Winter Park, Kissimmee, Altamonte Springs, Sanford, and surrounding areas.The company is offering free consultations and estimates at their locations to help customers explore the possibilities for their vehicles.About Pro Tint of OrlandoFor over 20 years, Pro Tint of Orlando has been Central Florida’s trusted leader in window tinting, paint protection, ceramic coating, vinyl wraps and auto glass protection services.As Central Florida's only 3M Pro Shop Dealer, the company provides extensive product knowledge and expertise with 3M’s automotive, commercial and residential window film products.Their diligent service to the Central Florida community has earned them multiple awards, including being recognized as the #1 3M Automotive Window Tint Dealer in the United States in 2016.Additionally, each year from 2019 – 2023 they have been awarded their excellence in service, quality and innovation as a 3M Pro Shop Dealer.For more information on Pro Tint of Orlando’s expanded automotive vinyl wrap services, or to schedule a free consultation, visit https://protintorlando.com or call (321) 332-0021.Stay connected with Pro Tint of Orlando on social media for information regarding their latest updates, promotions, and featured projects.Get in Touch:Pro Tint of Orlando1900 South Orange AvenueOrlando, FL 32806Pro Tint of Apopka117 West Main StreetApopka, FL 32703

