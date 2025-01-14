Dymax will Showcase Advancements in Light-Curing Technology at MD&M West 2025

Dymax will feature its patented HLC™ (Hybrid Light Curable) technology at the MD&M West 2025 trade show.

Featuring Light-Cure Solutions and Patented HLC™ Technology to Help Streamline Medical Device Assembly and Elevate Product Quality

TORRINGTON, CT, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dymax, a leading manufacturer of rapid and light-curing materials and equipment, will exhibit at Informa's IME West 2025 trade show in Anaheim, CA, from February 4—6. The company will be in the MD&M West section of the expo in booth 2101, where they will present their newest portfolio of light-curing products and technologies.Dymax will highlight its comprehensive range of MD medical device adhesives alongside its innovative HLC™ (Hybrid Light Curable) technology, which enables curing in light and darkness with UV/Visible light or a combination of UV/Visible light and contact/moisture. The exhibit will also feature the 2000-MW product line, specifically formulated for medical wearables and designed without materials of concern to ensure safe use near the skin.Visitors will have the opportunity to engage with Dymax experts, who will be available to share insights and demonstrate the unique performance of the company's products and technologies. Among the featured materials are 1405M-T-UR-SC LED optimized adhesive with unique Encompasstechnology for easy visual cure confirmation and bond-line inspection and the next-generation of the popular 215-CTH series adhesives, designed to deliver reliable performance in advanced catheter bonding applications utilizing traditionally difficult to bond substrates.Dymax's advanced light-curing equipment will be on display, including the compact and flexible BlueWaveQX4 V2.0 LED spot-curing system, which provides fast, high-intensity cures to increase throughput. To demonstrate the capabilities of HLC™ adhesives, an integrated curing station will feature the BlueWaveAX-550 (405 nm) flood lamp, mini pressure pot, and dispensing pen system. Additionally, the Dymax RotoSpense 360 will be shown as a solution for efficient, precise dispensing, helping to minimize waste and improve bond reliability.Receive free hall admission by following Dymax on LinkedIn or visit their MD&M West trade show page to preview the products.About DymaxDymax develops innovative rapid and light-curable materials, dispensing equipment, and UV/LED light-curing systems. The company's adhesives, coatings, and equipment are perfectly matched to work seamlessly with each other, providing design engineers with tools to dramatically improve manufacturing efficiencies. Major markets include aerospace and defense; medical device; and consumer and automotive electronics.For additional information on Dymax, visit www.dymax.com or call 860-482-1010.

HLC™ technology enables curing in light and darkness with either UV/Visible light or a combination of UV/Visible light and contact/moisture.

