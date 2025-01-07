WoodWing strengthens Enterprise Information Management position through acquisition of Qonqord

AMSTERDAM, NOORD-HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WoodWing Group (“WoodWing”), a global Enterprise Information Management leader, has acquired its multi-decade strategic partner Qonqord . By joining forces with Qonqord, WoodWing immediately expands its portfolio of solutions and gains direct local presence across EMEA, including in the UK, the Benelux, France, and Iberia. The acquisition marks the third add-on acquisition of WoodWing since the start of its strategic partnership with Main Capital Partners (“Main”) in 2020.Qonqord, founded in 2005 and headquartered in Hilversum (NL), is a provider of technology-driven consulting services and value-added software components focused on orchestrating content management and workflow processes. With a strong focus on customer success, Qonqord has established itself as a trusted partner for a diverse client base spread across Western Europe, including globally recognized brands such as Next, DPG Media, Yamaha, and European Governmental bodies. The company’s expertise in developing value-added software add-ons has complemented WoodWing’s offerings for years, resulting in enhanced solutions and services for shared customers.A global leader in the Enterprise Information Management software spaceThe regional presence in EMEA allows WoodWing to be closer to its customers in their home markets. Notwithstanding this acquisition, WoodWing continues to work with its global network of partners, as it remains an incredible source of competitive advantage and scalability. Furthermore, the combination with Qonqord allows WoodWing to extend its offerings with proven add-on solutions that liberate organizations from their content and information inefficiencies. Finally, Qonqord’s experience with add-on solution development will strengthen WoodWing’s ability to bring innovation to its customers.Hans Fermont, Partner of Qonqord, is looking forward to joining forces with the WoodWing team: “WoodWing is an excellent strategic and cultural match for Qonqord. We share similar cultures and ambitions, and we are finally bringing together all of the smartest experts within the field of Enterprise Information and Content Management to establish an even stronger offering. The integration also enhances customer intimacy by leveraging Qonqord’s close relationships with key end-users. This deep understanding of customer needs will allow the combined group to rapidly address market demands, further improving retention and expanding into new verticals.”Ross Paterson, Chief Executive Officer of WoodWing, foresees a fruitful combination with solid potential to offer value-added solutions across international markets: “The acquisition of Qonqord is a strategic choice and a natural step in the direction of building a solid powerhouse within Enterprise Information Management. This partnership accelerates innovation, drives cloud-first adoption, and enables the creation of tailored solutions for industries such as retail and museums, where Qonqord already holds a strong market position. With these solutions, I am convinced we can better serve our global customers and partners. I am very much looking forward to collaborating with Hans, Jeroen, and the rest of the Qonqord team.”Sjoerd Aarts, Managing Partner at Main and Chairman of WoodWing’s Supervisory Board, concludes: “With Qonqord, we are excited to announce this milestone in WoodWing’s growth journey in partnership with Main. Over the past four years of our partnership, we have successfully implemented a strategy that has enabled WoodWing to expedite the international expansion of its solutions. WoodWing has created a unique value proposition in the global Enterprise Information Management software market, and we are eager to see how the organization will continue to deliver even greater value to its customers and partners through the highly strategic integration with Qonqord.”About WoodWingWoodWing, founded in 2000 and headquartered in Amsterdam (NL), has since its inception been able to position itself as a world leader in providing multichannel Content Management (Studio) and Digital Asset Management (Assets) solutions for publishers, agencies, enterprise customers and SMEs. In addition to Assets and Studio, WoodWing offers other content management products such as quality management (Scienta) and document management (Xtendis). With more than 190 employees, the company services more than 1,500 customers worldwide. WoodWing has a prominent international presence with offices in Europe, America, and Asia. Furthermore, WoodWing collaborates closely with 60+ partners and has customers in more than 100 countries.About QonqordQonqord, founded in 2005 and headquartered in Hilversum (NL), is a provider of technology-driven consulting services and value-added software components focused on orchestrating your content creation, management, and publication processes. The group has been reselling and implementing WoodWing products for close to two decades and is a significant value-added partner of WoodWing. In addition to the reselling and implementation of WoodWing products, Qonqord delivers in-house developed add-ons that can be used on top of WoodWing products. Next to Qonqord’s headquarters in the Netherlands, the company has additional local offices in the UK, Belgium, France, and Portugal. The company’s client base of close to 200 customers is spread across Western Europe and includes magazines, newspapers, and educational publishers, as well as corporate MarCom departments and retail customers.About Main Capital PartnersMain Capital Partners is a leading software investor managing private equity funds active in the Benelux, DACH, the Nordics, and the United States, with approximately EUR 6 billion in Assets under management. Main has over 20 years of experience in strengthening software companies and works closely with the management teams in its portfolio as a strategic partner to achieve profitable growth and larger outstanding software groups. Main has 85 employees operating out of its offices in The Hague, Düsseldorf, Stockholm, Antwerp, and an affiliated office in Boston. Main maintains an active portfolio of over 50 software companies. The underlying portfolio employs over 15,000 employees. Through its Main Social Institute, Main supports students with grants and scholarships to study IT and Computer Science at Technical Universities and Universities of Applied Sciences.

