WoodWing partners with Open Connections to deliver cutting-edge information management solutions in the UK

WoodWing logo

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WoodWing today announces a strategic partnership with Open Connections to bring the powerful WoodWing Xtendis information and document management solution to organizations across the UK. Known for its longstanding expertise in the United Kingdom, Open Connections has been selected as the ideal partner to support WoodWing’s growth and address the unique challenges faced by document-intensive verticals, including social housing.WoodWing Xtendis is a flexible and scalable platform designed to streamline and optimise information management processes, enabling organisations to enhance compliance, reduce operational costs, and improve collaboration across teams. Housing providers, among other document-heavy industries, can benefit from a comprehensive and user-friendly solution that effectively handles vast amounts of documentation, ensuring seamless workflows and faster response times.“We are excited to partner with Open Connections to support our expanding presence in the UK,” said Wim Vis, Managing Director at WoodWing Xtendis. “Their deep knowledge of local market needs, particularly in social housing and other document-intensive fields, complements WoodWing Xtendis’ robust capabilities. Together, we can deliver cutting-edge solutions that drive efficiency and value for our joint customers.”“At Open Connections, we pride ourselves on delivering innovative solutions tailored to our clients’ business challenges,” said Richard Rogers, CTO at Open Connections. “By joining forces with WoodWing, we can offer organisations across diverse sectors – such as social housing – a best-in-class document and information management platform that addresses both immediate needs and future scalability.”About WoodWingAt WoodWing, we liberate organizations from their content and information inefficiencies. For over two decades, we've been a beacon of innovation, providing solutions that streamline multichannel publishing, quality management, digital asset management, and document management processes. Our product portfolio caters to all sectors, improving content creation and information management efficiency. WoodWing Software is a private limited company (BV) with headquarters in the Netherlands, offices in the US and Malaysia, commercial staff in LATAM, and a global partner network. The company was founded in 2000 and has a global workforce exceeding 200 employees.About Open ConnectionsOpen Connections is a UK-based provider of IT solutions, specialising in the design, implementation, and support of data-centric systems for a wide range of organisations. With a strong track record in the social housing sector and other document-intensive industries, Open Connections focuses on delivering sustainable and scalable solutions that enable clients to stay ahead in a fast-evolving digital landscape.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.