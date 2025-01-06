Submit Release
ADVA Encourages Veterans in VA System to Update Information to Assist in Eliminating Backlog

The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA) is encouraging all Veterans in the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs system to confirm their information is updated and accurate.

This suggestion comes as the National Consolidated Processing Team for Beneficiary Travel is working with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs through January 30 to clear the backlog of payment requests. Their goal is to have the backlog eliminated and payments back on track by the end of the month.

Veterans can assist with this process and receive their payments quickly by taking a moment to contact their local U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs hospital or facility to confirm the information below is up to date:

  • Mailing address
  • Phone number (home and/or mobile)
  • Email address
  • Bank account details

Veterans needing assistance may call the Beneficiary Travel Self-Service System toll-free call center at 855-574-7292 (TTY: 711), Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. CT.

