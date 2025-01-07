Solifi appoints Corazzi Chief Executive Officer as Hamilton steps up into Chairman role

Technology that unleashes potential

Changes strengthen leadership and ensure strategic continuity as company sets up for next phase of growth.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solifi, a global fintech software partner for secured finance, today announced the appointment of Dan Corazzi as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective on 13th January 2025. Solifi’s current CEO David Hamilton will transition into the role of Chairman.

Mr. Corazzi joins from JAGGAER, a leading global provider of procurement software, where he held the position of Chief Revenue Officer and was responsible for all customer facing activity. During his 25-year career in enterprise software, Mr. Corazzi has held executive leadership positions with firms such as SAP, where he was General Manager of the company’s Customer Experience business in North America and as Chief Operating Officer for SAP’s Financial Services Industries business. Mr. Corazzi also served for 7 years as CEO of ESM Solutions Corporation, a cloud-based spend management solutions provider, where he contributed to the firm being named among Inc. 5000’s fastest-growing private companies.

“I am honoured to have the opportunity to lead such a well-respected and world-class technology solutions provider”, stated Mr Corazzi. “I am excited about partnering with our customers and global team to continue delivering world-class mission-critical solutions that help power the economy and equip businesses for success.”

“Dan has championed customer delivery excellence, talent development and innovation throughout his entire career, all of which make him a fantastic fit for our business and to lead Solifi through our next chapter of growth”, commented David Hamilton. “It is an exciting time for Dan to join the business and I look forward to working closely with him to reach our strategic goals.”

After serving the company as CEO for more than seven years, Mr. Hamilton will step up to become Solifi’s Chairman. Mr. Hamilton has led Solifi through tremendous growth, overseeing a strategic transformation of the business into the world’s leading provider of SaaS solutions to the secured finance market. Key to this growth has been the development and launch of the company’s Open Finance Platform along with acquisitions in the automotive finance and working capital space. “I am excited to take on this new challenge as Chairman and continue to work alongside our extremely talented team of technology and industry professionals”, continued Mr. Hamilton.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dan as the new CEO of Solifi. Under David’s leadership, the Solifi team has built a fantastic company that delivers market-leading SaaS solutions to over 300 secured finance businesses worldwide. Dan is an accomplished leader and CEO with a solid history of driving growth and fostering innovation. We are excited to partner with him, David, and the entire Solifi team”, said Harry Taylor, Managing Director at TA.



About Solifi

With over 50 years of experience, Solifi is a global, multi-asset, cloud-based finance technology company that supplies automotive finance, equipment finance, wholesale/floorplan finance, and working capital solutions to enterprises across the globe.

Its customers include many of the world’s largest banks as well as independent and captive finance organizations. Today, Solifi’s team of over 650 people operates globally with dual headquarters in Minneapolis, US, and Milton Keynes, UK, and regional offices in Australia, Austria, Canada, Germany, and India.

Solifi’s mission is to reshape finance technology by bringing together proven solutions into a singular powerful technology platform designed to help organizations protect and scale their business. For more information, visit www.solifi.com.



About TA

TA is a leading global private equity ﬁrm focused on scaling growth in proﬁtable companies. Since 1968, TA has invested in more than 560 companies across its ﬁve target industries – technology, healthcare, ﬁnancial services, consumer and business services. Leveraging its deep industry expertise and strategic resources, TA collaborates with management teams worldwide to help high-quality companies deliver lasting value. The ﬁrm has raised $65 billion in capital to date and has over 150 investment professionals across oﬃces in Boston, Menlo Park, Austin, London, Mumbai and Hong Kong. For more information, visit: www.ta.com.



