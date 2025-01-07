Aviation Week Network’s Aero-Engines Americas and Engine Leasing, Trading & Finance Americas will be Held Jan. 27-29

Aero-Engines Americas

The event will take place in Fort Worth, Texas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aviation Week Network ’s Aero-Engines Americas and Engine Leasing, Trading & Finance AmericasWill be Held in Fort Worth, January 27-29The aero engine community will gather in Fort Worth, Texas for Aviation Week Network’s Aero-Engines Americas, co-located with Engine Leasing, Trading & Finance Americas (ELTF), January 27-29 at the Omni Fort Worth in Fort Worth, Texas. The events are part of Aviation Week Network’s Aero-Engines series with annual conferences in Europe and Asia-Pacific, as well as the Americas.Engine Leasing, Trading & Finance Americas will be held on January 27. This event has a 20+ year history in Europe of bringing together a focused group of lessors, airlines, MROs, OEMs, suppliers, consultancies, and financiers to discuss the complexities of the engine leasing market, and it was introduced to the Americas in 2022 with great success. Aero-Engines Americas, happening January 28-29, is the largest event exclusively dedicated to the trends and issues related to the engine community. The combined three-day event will bring together more than 900 representatives from airlines, MROs, OEMs, lessors, suppliers, financiers, and consultancies. The 2024 event attracted 942 attendees, 54 speakers, and representatives from 38 countries.The agenda will feature a Keynote Address by Eva Azoulay, CEO of ITP Aero, as well as panel discussions featuring leaders from AAR, Aero Capital Solutions, Aero Engines Solutions, Aero Norway, Aeroxchange, Alaska Airlines, BP Aero, Crestone Air Partners, Delta Tech Ops, elfc, FTAI Aviation, GA Telelsis, Lufthansa Technik, Magellan Aviation Group, MBA Aviation, Microsoft, MTU Maintenance Lease Services, PwC, RBC Capital Markets, Setna iO, StandardAero, Sun Country Airlines, Willis Lease Finance Corporation, and more. A full agenda can be found here.BP Aero will host a shop tour of its engine hospital shop facility located near the DFW Airport on Wednesday, January 29. BP Aero is a full-service aviation solutions provider specializing in engine teardown, engine part overhaul, accessory overhaul, lease returns and engine hospital shop repairs.The Showcase will feature 70+ solution providers exhibiting their services. A full list of exhibitors can be found here.The Aero-Engines Host Sponsor is BP Aero. Premium Sponsors for Aero-Engines Americas are Aeroxchange, elfc, IAI, Lufthansa Technik, Ramco, Setna iO, Standard Aero, and Willis Lease Finance Corporation. Sponsors are AMP Aero Services, FTAI Aviation, Global Engine Maintenance, Magellan Aviation, Next Level Aviation, and SES Fly Certain.The Engine Leasing, Trading & Finance Americas Partner is BP Aero. Premium sponsors are Aero Capital Solutions, Aquila Air Capital, Beautech, elfc, and Magellan Aviation.“Aero-Engines is the premier event for those involved in the aviation and aerospace engine sector, and Engine Leasing, Trading & Finance Americas has quickly evolved into a signature event,” said Jennifer Roberts, Vice President of Events for Aviation Week Network. “We are excited to hold our event in Fort Worth and expect a sold-out event with unmatched networking opportunities, intelligence gathering, and business leads.”ABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORKAviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network’s portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising is helping our customers succeed. Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.ABOUT INFORMA MARKETSInforma Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com # # #

