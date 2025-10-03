Aviation Week Network and Dubai Airshow Unite to Deliver Industry-Leading Aerospace Content and Data

Aviation Week Network Logo

Aviation Week Network is Official Media Partner for the Middle East's Premier Aerospace Event

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aviation Week Network , the world's largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, today announces its strategic partnership with Dubai Airshow, which runs from November 17-21, 2025, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The show is considered the Middle East's most influential aerospace and defense event. Both organizations, part of Informa Markets, are joining forces to create an unparalleled aerospace platform for the global aerospace community.The partnership will leverage Aviation Week Network's industry-leading content and analysis alongside Dubai Airshow's extensive exhibition platform, which features new immersive and future-focused elements for 2025.As the Official Media Partner for the Dubai Airshow, Aviation Week Network will produce the Official Show Daily called Show Business, alongside leveraging its globally recognized brands, including Aviation Week & Space Technology (AW&ST), Air Transport World (ATW), Arabian Aerospace, Business & Commercial Aviation (BCA) and Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN). This collaboration will deliver unmatched reach, engagement, and content excellence, amplifying the Dubai Airshow’s influence across the Middle East and on a global scale."We are thrilled to partner with Dubai Airshow to provide valuable industry insights for all stakeholders in this dynamic and vital market," said Greg Hamilton, President at Aviation Week Network. "This collaboration allows us to combine our industry-leading content and data capabilities with the region's premier aerospace event, creating a powerful platform for knowledge sharing, innovation, and business development."In the lead-up to the Dubai Airshow, Aviation Week Network will host an exclusive Dubai Preview Webinar featuring their top-tier journalists, providing in-depth analysis, key trends, and expert commentary to help industry stakeholders prepare for the event. Complementing this, a dedicated Dubai Airshow landing page at AviationWeek.com/Dubai is now live, offering exclusive content, insights, and updates to enhance engagement and accessibility for global audiences. During the Dubai Airshow, the onsite team of journalists and analysts will moderate and deliver content throughout the show's robust agenda.These initiatives underscore Aviation Week Network’s unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled content, data and engagement opportunities, solidifying its role as the Official Media Partner for the Dubai Airshow and reinforcing its position as the leading voice in the global aerospace and defense industries.Follow show coverage at aviationweek.com/Dubai.##ABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORKAviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.2 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments, and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network’s portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising.Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.ABOUT INFORMA MARKETSInforma Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. We provide marketplace participants around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. We connect buyers and sellers across more than a dozen global verticals, including Aviation, Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology, and Infrastructure. As the world's leading market-making company, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.