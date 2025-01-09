HSI Named a Leader in Latest Verdantix EHS Software Green Quadrant Report

Independent research firm highlights HSI’s visually appealing EHS solution, well-rounded health and safety strengths, and differentiated training capabilities

Verdantix analysis finds three stand-out strengths amongst HSI’s broad capabilities: document mgmnt, chemicals mgmnt, and training. HSI is a good choice for mid-market and lower enterprise firms.” — Chris Sayers, Senior Analyst, EHS, at Verdantix

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A global leader in EHSQ & ESG software solutions, safety training, and professional development, today announced it has been named a Leader in the Verdantix 2025 “Green Quadrant for EHS Software” report. The report highlights HSI’s exceptional EHS platform for mid-market & lower enterprise customers, and the robust Chemical Management and EHS training library that are part of the platform. Verdantix also applauds HSI’s product direction, citing strong development in Artificial Intelligence which leverages HSI’s strengths as the largest provider of safety training for EHS professionals.This Green Quadrant showcases HSI’s growing commitment to improving workplaces through strong product growth, variety of solutions in a single platform, and depth of employee training. “Our commitment to delivering the very best EHSQ software experience for our customers was recognized by Verdantix today – supporting thousands of EHS customers around the world. As a standout for EHS and our Artificial Intelligence product strategy, and the largest safety training library available for EHS professionals, we’re proud to be recognized as a Leader in our Industry,” said Chad Birckelbaw, CEO of HSI.Verdantix included the 21 most prominent EHS software platforms, narrowed from over 300 providers. “Verdantix analysis finds three stand-out strengths amongst HSI’s broad capabilities: document management, chemicals management and training,” cited Chris Sayers, Senior Analyst, EHS, at Verdantix. “HSI is a good choice for mid-market and lower enterprise firms, with rounded health and safety strengths… and Verdantix also notes HSI’s strong AI development momentum given their propriety AI model.”Evaluation criteria for the Green Quadrant includes 2.5-hour live product demonstrations with pre-set scenarios, vendor responses to a 323-point questionnaire covering eight technical, 19 functional and 12 market momentum categories, interviews with software customers of the assessed vendors, and data from their global survey of 301 EHS decision-makers.Strengths of HSI:• User Interface: According to Verdantix, the most important factor influencing purchasing decisions is the user interface (UI). HSI has put considerable product innovation effort into improving the UI of the platform over the last two years, which is highlighted in the report: “Buyers intent on levelling up their safety performance and culture using industry-leading digital training solutions combined with an appealing UI should consider HSI. The firm continually innovates in this space, pushing the latest training trends to further proactive EHS strategies.”• Self-Configuration: Verdantix also calls out the desire of EHS executives for self-configuration, stating, “A common customer complaint is the reliance on vendor support to action basic configuration changes. When surveying EHS executives, a majority of respondents consider self-configuration tools and the provision of pre-configured workflows to be ‘very important’ vendor selection criteria.” Self-configuration is an often-cited reason clients choose HSI, specifically mentioning the extensive cost and time delays they have experienced with other vendors, and the fact that self-configuration also allows them to make more incremental improvements to the system than they otherwise would.• Artificial intelligence (AI): Per the report, “Verdantix analysis identifies the integration of AI features as the defining EHS software trend of 2024. Within the EHS software market, the impact of AI advancement is vast.” HSI has released AI solutions native to the platform throughout 2024, and will continue that product innovation in 2025 with multiple releases including an AI assistant – based on the Large Language Model (LLM) HSI is particularly well-positioned to deploy given the depth of content in the safety training library from which to draw, giving confidence to customers in the information the AI returns. According to the report, “Verdantix also notes HSI’s strong AI development momentum: the firm has built a proprietary AI model, trained on its vast learning library.”HSI has one of the highest installed EHS customer bases in the report, a testament to the desirability of the platform within many industries, and organizations of all sizes. The Verdantix EHS Software Green Quadrant report is published every other year. This is the third time HSI has been featured in the list of top EHS vendors.Visit www.verdantix.com for more information and to read the full report.About HSIHSI is a leading partner that offers a suite of cloud-based EHSQ and ESG software solutions including learning management, chemical/SDS management, and more, integrated with content and training so businesses can not only monitor and manage multiple workflows in one system, but train employees via one partner. Across all industries, HSI helps safety and technical managers, human resources, first responders, and operational leaders train and develop their workforce, keep workers safe, and meet regulatory and operational compliance requirements. HSI is majority-owned by Waud Capital Partners, a leading growth-oriented private equity firm with total capital commitments of more than $4.0 billion. For more information, visit www.hsi.com

