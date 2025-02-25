HSI Announces a Series of Executive Promotions

HSI announces the appointment of Jose Arcilla as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), with Tom Benson elevated to President & CRO.

HSI has a proven record of success, and I am eager to drive continued growth, strengthen relationships with our partners, and build on the strong culture that defines our company.” — Jose Arcilla, CEO

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HSI, a global leader in EHSQ and ESG software, digital compliance training and workforce development solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jose Arcilla as the Company’s new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Mr. Arcilla will succeed Chad Birckelbaw, who will transition to the role of Executive Chairperson of the Board. Additionally, Tom Benson, currently Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) at the Company is being elevated to President.Mr. Arcilla, a seasoned executive with over 25 years of leadership experience in the technology industry, joined HSI in 2020 as Chief Operating Officer, and was named President in 2022. Prior to joining HSI, Mr. Arcilla held key leadership positions in globally recognized technology companies, including Symantec, Adobe, and McAfee. In these positions, he honed his expertise in developing go-to-market strategies, customer centric organization design, enterprise product solutions, and improving operations. With a proven history of driving customer success and optimizing business processes, Mr. Arcilia has developed a deep understanding of scaling operations, enhancing customer satisfaction, and delivering strategic outcomes for strong organizations.Mr. Benson has extensive experience successfully leading sales, marketing, and customer success organizations. Prior to joining HSI in 2019, he held leadership positions at recognized technology brands such as Dell and Intuit. In addition to revenue generation and retention, Mr. Benson has a proven history of working across functional areas to drive the organization’s vision into actionable strategic goals.This leadership transition is the result of a well-planned succession strategy. Mr. Birckelbaw, who became CEO of HSI in 2016, and successfully led the Company through strong growth to its current position as a market leader, will work closely with Mr. Arcilla, the Board, and the leadership team to ensure continuity and provide strategic direction and oversight for the Company’s future.“Jose has played an instrumental role in our success over these last several years and is unquestionably the right leader to guide HSI as it continues its growth journey,” said Mr. Birckelbaw. “Jose is an incredibly well-respected figure in the EHSQ software market, and I am excited to see HSI continue to innovate and expand its offerings under his leadership. In my role as Executive Chairperson, I look forward to partnering with Jose, Tom and the entire leadership team to continue supporting these exciting initiatives.”“It is an honor to take on the role of CEO and lead such a talented and enthusiastic team,” said Mr. Arcilla. “HSI has a proven record of success, and I am eager to drive continued growth, strengthen relationships with our partners, and build on the strong culture that defines our company. My top priority is to ensure we deliver exceptional value to our clients and assist them in achieving their business goals.”“HSI has experienced strong growth under the leadership of the current executive team. Since our investment in late 2019, the team has transformed the business by smartly investing in expanding the product portfolio, advancing technology capabilities, and increasing our geographic reach,” stated Justin DuPere, Partner at Waud Capital. “Jose and Tom have played key roles in our success at HSI and will continue to execute on the Company’s proven organic and inorganic growth plan in their new roles. The seamless nature of these changes is the result of thoughtful planning and a credit to the strength of the leadership team Chad has built. We remain very excited about the growth opportunities at HSI and to collaborate with the team to continue the Company’s momentum.”About HSIHSI is the unique partner that offers a suite of cloud-based software solutions including an EHSQ and ESG system, learning management, chemical/SDS management, and more, integrated with content and training so businesses can not only monitor and manage multiple workflows in one system, but train employees via one partner. Across all industries, HSI helps safety and technical managers, human resources, first responders, and operational leaders train and develop their workforce, keep workers safe, and meet regulatory and operational compliance requirements. For more information, visit www.hsi.com About Waud CapitalBased in Chicago, Waud Capital Partners is a growth-oriented private equity firm with over 30 years of investing experience. Waud Capital seeks to partner with experienced management teams to build market-leading companies within two industries: software & technology and healthcare. Since its founding in 1993, Waud Capital has successfully completed more than 480 investments, including platform companies and follow-on opportunities. For additional information on Waud Capital, please visit www.waudcapital.com

