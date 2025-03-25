HSI Partners with KEY ESG to Offer Advanced ESG Capabilities to Customers across Europe and North America

HSI and KEY ESG have partnered to combine the advanced ESG functionalities of KEY ESG with the industry-leading, configurable EHS capabilities from HSI.

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HSI, a global leader in EHSQ and ESG software, digital compliance training and workforce development solutions, today announced a partnership with London-based ESG software provider, KEY ESG, ensuring clients across Europe and North America have access to advanced ESG functionality on top of the industry-leading EHS capabilities from HSI.KEY ESG offers a robust ESG reporting platform that helps organizations remain in compliance with CSRD regulations, and ensure effective ESG strategy management through built-in materiality assessments and strategic recommendations that are aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals. With global emission factor support for GHG calculations, along with auditor and user controls, KEY ESG’s platform ensures enterprise-sized organizations can seamlessly and effectively manage their complex ESG programs in one intuitive platform.HSI and KEY ESG are aligned in their customer-centric, user-friendly approach. HSI selected KEY ESG as a partner due to its focus on the business user, highly intuitive UI and automated calculations, AI enablement, and in-platform learning.“Our partnership with KEY ESG ensures organizations who come to HSI to meet their robust EHS and safety training requirements can also feel confident entrusting their ESG needs with our verified partner, KEY ESG,” said Jose Arcilla, CEO of HSI. “Customers of KEY ESG and HSI have the benefit of unified sales and support contacts to streamline user experience to ensure successful onboarding and implementation.”“We’re really excited to be working with HSI to bring our advanced ESG platform and capabilities to a new range of enterprise-level customers,” said Anne-Marie Schoonbeek, Co-Founder of KEY ESG, “Our partnership with HSI allows us to strengthen our presence in Europe and North America at a critical time when many organizations are seeking solutions to meet their CSRD requirements as well as managing reporting across a variety of global frameworks such as IFRS S1 and S2, California Climate Disclosure Laws, CDP and more.”Starting today, interested organizations can contact HSI to learn more about the ESG offerings with KEY ESG and the benefits of bundling HSI’s EHS software with these offerings. More information can be found on the HSI KEY ESG partnership webpage About HSI:HSI is a leading partner that offers a suite of cloud-based EHSQ and ESG software solutions including learning management, chemical/SDS management, and more, integrated with content and training so businesses can not only monitor and manage multiple workflows in one system, but train employees via one partner. Across all industries, HSI helps safety and technical managers, human resources, first responders, and operational leaders train and develop their workforce, keep workers safe, and meet regulatory and operational compliance requirements. HSI is majority-owned by Waud Capital Partners, a leading growth-oriented private equity firm with total capital commitments of more than $4.0 billion. For more information, visit www.hsi.com About KEY ESG:KEY ESG is a sustainability and carbon data reporting and management software platform for the business user. Our scalable platforms allow global organizations to collect, report and improve their sustainability and carbon data in a streamlined way to maximize business outcomes. KEY ESG software is agile and evolves with the latest regulatory changes, allowing clients to comply with regulations and frameworks such as CSRD, IFRS S1 and S2, California Climate Disclosure Laws, the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), UN Sustainable Development Goals and more. For more information, visit www.keyesg.com

