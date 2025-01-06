PNNL Unveils Most Impactful Wind Energy Accomplishments for 2024

Wind energy represents more than 10 percent of the nation’s electricity mix, making it an important part of the nation’s energy portfolio. Wind has the power to help maintain grid stability and resilience, create new jobs, and make energy more affordable for everyone; however, there are still challenges to navigate. Pacific Northwest National Laboratory’s (PNNL) accomplishments in fiscal year (FY) 2024 help address these remaining challenges.

“PNNL wind researchers made a huge impact over the past year,” said PNNL Wind Energy Program Manager Alicia Mahon, who also leads PNNL’s Operational Systems Engineering group. “Their innovation and leadership in four key areas are helping the wind industry remove barriers and further contribute to an affordable, independent, reliable energy future for our nation.”

Developed models and tools to support the grid

Models and tools PNNL developed in FY 2024 are designed to help grid engineers and planners prepare to integrate more inverter-based energy generation—something that’s important for long-term grid health and reliability—while avoiding short-term risks and disruptions. Examples developed in FY 2024 include a new tool, GridPACK-Wind, coming soon to PNNL’s existing GridPACK framework, and the National Wind Power Database, which fills an industry need for data to support stakeholder decision-making.

The WFIP3 barge collects atmospheric, oceanographic, and environmental data in the northern third of the Mid-Atlantic Bight, which is home to nine active wind energy lease areas. (Photo by Eve Cinquino | Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution)

Filled critical data gaps to aid decision-making

PNNL wind researchers also collect real-world data that can be used to validate and fine-tune models and tools. This helps offer the wind industry a low-risk head start toward its development and deployment goals. For example, to address an industry need for better wind and weather forecasting, the Wind Forecast Improvement Project 3, co-led by PNNL, used innovative instrumentation to collect unprecedented measurements.

Supported a domestic supply chain and workforce

To support a growing U.S. wind energy portfolio, the industry will need a robust domestic supply chain to provide raw materials and manufacturing capabilities, along with a skilled workforce to build and maintain offshore wind infrastructure. PNNL collaborates with stakeholders to find solutions that facilitate growth, lower costs, and provide economic opportunities and benefits for local communities. For example, PNNL provided technical assistance to two companies in FY 2024 as part of the American-Made FLoating Offshore Wind ReadINess (FLOWIN) Prize, helping them analyze workforce and supply chain needs and develop related plans.

Provided thought leadership to shape the future of wind energy

Outside of their technical work, individual PNNL wind researchers are active in the wind industry, participating in and contributing to multiple advisory committees, boards of directors, working groups, research plans, and more. Their knowledge and guidance help bridge the gap between technical research and real-world application, helping align research activities with areas of greatest industry need. For example, Distributed Wind Portfolio Lead Danielle Preziuso served as an operating agent for Task 41, dedicated to supporting wind technology as a cost-effective and reliable distributed energy resource.

See more examples and learn more about PNNL’s impactful work in these four areas during FY 2024.