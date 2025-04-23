Brian Abrahamson Recognized with CIO Hall of Fame Induction

Leadership, innovation, and a vision for the future—these are the qualities that have earned Brian Abrahamson a place in the 2025 CIO Hall of Fame. As an Associate Laboratory Director and the Chief Digital Officer for Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL), Abrahamson is one of only seven leaders inducted into the CIO Hall of Fame this year, which is considered one of the highest honors in the information technology profession.

“This is truly a recognition of the amazing teams I’ve been fortunate to work alongside in driving digital transformation, both at PNNL and throughout my career,” said Abrahamson. “It’s a testament to our philosophy around simplicity and user experience, and in keeping the details in mind when crafting solutions we deliver to the Laboratory.”

The CIO Hall of Fame recognizes outstanding technology executives who have made a lasting impact on the information technology (IT) industry. Established by CIO Magazine, the distinction celebrates individuals who have advanced the role of the chief information officer (CIO) and driven transformative change throughout their career. The selection process is highly rigorous, consisting of independent nominations with input from numerous past winners and industry leaders.

“These executives have advanced the field through their work, their community involvement, and their focus on mentoring the next generation of IT leaders,” said Elizabeth Cutler, director of the CIO 100 Symposium and Awards. “I am honored to celebrate these accomplishments and showcase what IT innovation and exceptional leadership look like.”

Abrahamson’s career in technology has spanned nearly 30 years, where he spent a decade in management consulting, led technology organization for one of the nation’s largest utilities, and then transitioned to PNNL in 2012, where he has led a team in digital transformation. Under his leadership, the Laboratory has modernized research and operations platforms, streamlined processes, digitized operations, simplified the research experience, and advanced strategic partnerships within the technology sector.

“I’ve always had a real passion for approaching technology through the lens of simplicity and what kind of experiences we are creating for others,” he stated. “At the end of the day, how do we enable the people of an institution like PNNL to do what they came here to do? Having an opportunity to do that at an organization that is making the nation—the world—a better place has been an opportunity like none other.”

As Abrahamson prepares to join a group of technology leaders recognized for their lasting impact on the industry, he is quick to give credit to those who helped push him to evolve throughout the years.

“Any leader is nothing more than the product of the team they surround themselves with,” he stated. “So, this recognition to me is really recognition of that team.”

Here is the full CIO Hall of Fame Class of 2025 list:

Brian Abrahamson, Chief Digital Officer, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

Shelia Anderson, Executive Vice President and CIO, Aflac

Amy Brady, CIO, KeyBank

Curt Carver, CIO, UAB

Sastry Durvasula, Chief Operating, Information, and Digital Officer, TIAA

Jim Scholefield, Chief Information and Digital Officer, Marriott International

Brian Shield, Senior Vice President and CTO, Boston Red Sox | Fenway Sports Management

