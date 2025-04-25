Chemical Engineer Yong Wang Elected a Member of the National Academy of Engineering

RICHLAND, Wash.—Yong Wang, acting director of Pacific Northwest National Laboratory’s Institute for Integrated Catalysis, has been elected to the National Academy of Engineering.

The organization cited Wang for his advancement of catalyst discovery, design, and reaction engineering for energy and environmental applications.

During his career of more than 30 years, Wang’s catalyst-related developments have led to real-world benefits. He created methods to convert biomass—such as agricultural residues—to sustainable chemicals, plastics, and fuels. His research also established less expensive approaches for enabling fuel-efficient engines.

“I am honored and humbled by my election to NAE,” Wang said. “Much of my research focuses on serving national interests, and I’ve been delighted to not only carry out that work through PNNL, but to see my advances in the marketplace. The NAE recognition adds validation to my efforts.”

Wang will be inducted into the NAE at the organization’s annual meeting in early October in Washington, DC. The academy was founded in 1964 and is part of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. NAE describes itself as a “private, independent, nonprofit institution that provides engineering leadership in service to the nation.”

Distinguished career contributes innovations

Wang’s internationally recognized research has led to fundamental science advances and technologies that benefit the economy, the energy system, and the environment. Among his accomplishments:

Nearly 300 issued patents in biomass conversion and process intensification, with most licensed to industry.

Founding member of a company that creates and markets compact reactors for transforming waste materials to fuel.

Co-invention of a process, in use today, that converts plant-based glycerol into propylene glycol for economic and sustainable chemical production. Propylene glycol is widely used in assorted foods, drugs, and other consumer products.

Discovery of key principles for synthesizing and activating highly stable single-atom catalysts for vehicle applications.

Wang has received numerous laurels for his work. In 2005, he was named a Laboratory Fellow, PNNL’s highest recognition for research staff, and has twice been honored as PNNL Inventor of the Year. He has earned 10 national and international awards, and has achieved Fellow status in five professional societies.

“Throughout his career, his outstanding scholarly contributions and ability to translate those to real-world energy and environment solutions have truly impacted the field,” said Jud Virden, associate laboratory director for energy and environment at PNNL.

Joint appointment opportunity emerges—and is still going strong

Wang’s research and accomplishments led to a 2009 joint appointment with Washington State University, the institution where he earned master’s and doctoral degrees in chemical engineering before joining PNNL in 1994.

Under the joint appointment, he continued his work at PNNL while serving initially as WSU’s Voiland Distinguished Professor, and later as a Regents Professor. The joint appointment, still active, was PNNL’s first and is now the longest.

“I have been very grateful because both organizations have been supportive of my career aspirations,” Wang said.

He sees parallels in the joint appointment and the job of a sports coach simultaneously leading professional and student teams. “You have the opportunity to work with professionals at PNNL and tackle the most challenging scientific and technical problems, and you also train and educate students. You get the best from both sides, and get to see the impact,” Wang explained.

Many share the NAE honor

Looking back over his storied career, Wang believes his election as an NAE member is about more than his own professional accomplishments. “It’s a recognition for everyone I have had the privilege to work with, from support and technical staff up to leadership, at both PNNL and WSU. So, the NAE honor is not just for me,” he emphasized.