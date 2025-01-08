UnifyCloud Unveils CloudAtlas AI Factory to Accelerate Rapid AI Integration and Business Transformation

Better AI Integration with CloudAtlas AI Factory

UnifyCloud launches CloudAtlas AI Factory to accelerate AI-driven innovation, enabling rapid POCs and seamless scaling for business transformation.

With the CloudAtlas AI Factory, we are making it simple for our customers and partners to unlock the full potential of AI with a fast, practical approach that drives tangible results.” — Vivek Bhatnagar, CTO and Co-Founder of UnifyCloud

REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- UnifyCloud, a global leader in automated cloud and AI transformation, announces a groundbreaking new update to its flagship CloudAtlas platform. This new release, the AI Factory , introduces capabilities for both customers and partner organizations to rapidly identify AI use cases and swiftly develop these concepts into AI proof-of-concepts (POCs) with the potential to move seamlessly from pilot to full production in just weeks.With this new feature, CloudAtlas empowers businesses to integrate AI into their operations with speed and precision, reducing complexity and risk. Customers and partners can explore, test and verify the transformative potential of AI before committing valuable resources and then quickly progress to full-scale implementation to drive innovation and operational efficiency.“Organizations know that AI has tremendous potential to transform how they do business, but identifying the right starting point and proving its value quickly has been a significant challenge,” said Vivek Bhatnagar, Chief Technology Officer at UnifyCloud. “With the CloudAtlas AI Factory, we’re making it simple for our customers and partners to unlock that potential with a fast, practical approach that drives tangible results, even in the initial stages.”Simplifying AI-Driven InnovationAI Factory is a response to the increasing demand for accessible, impactful AI solutions. By streamlining AI POC development, CloudAtlas helps businesses validate their AI strategies and scale them quickly and confidently and integrate AI in alignment with strategic goals and objectives.UnifyCloud’s CloudAtlas continues to redefine digital transformation by delivering data-driven analysis, comprehensive guidance, clear insights, and expert planning that simplifies complex modernization journeys. By introducing the AI Factory for rapid AI POC development, CloudAtlas is empowering more organizations to leverage AI’s potential for business growth, innovation, and operational efficiency.About UnifyCloudUnifyCloud, a leader in automated cloud and AI transformation solutions, is committed to helping organizations achieve successful cloud migrations, seamless modernization, effective AI integration, and agile digital transformation strategies. Through its innovative CloudAtlas platform, UnifyCloud simplifies cloud adoption by offering a powerful end-to-end platform for migration planning, cost management, and AI integration, enabling businesses to navigate their cloud journeys with clarity, confidence, and speed.A Microsoft Solutions Partner in the areas of Infrastructure, Digital & App Innovation and Data & AI, the company has been recognized as a Microsoft Partner of the Year honoree for five consecutive years:• 2024 Microsoft Worldwide Modernizing Applications Partner of the Year Award finalist• 2024 Microsoft Americas Region ISV Innovation Partner of the Year Award finalist• 2023 Microsoft Worldwide Modernizing Applications Partner of the Year Award finalist• 2023 Microsoft APAC Region Partner of the Year finalist nominee - Independent Solutions Vendor (ISV)• 2023 Microsoft Asia Pacific Region Partner of the Year finalist nominee - Digital and App Innovation (Azure)• 2023 Microsoft Asia Pacific Region Partner of the Year finalist nominee - Infrastructure (Azure)• 2023 Microsoft Asia Pacific Region Partner of the Year finalist nominee - Social Impact• 2022 Microsoft Worldwide Migration to Azure Partner of the Year Award finalist• 2021 Microsoft Worldwide Modernizing Applications Partner of the Year Award finalist• 2020 Microsoft Worldwide Solution Assessment Partner of the Year Award winnerFor more information on CloudAtlas and how it can help you develop innovative AI approaches and applications for your organization, visit www.unifycloud.com

