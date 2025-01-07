Egnyte Achieves Nine Comparably Award Wins in 2024

Egnyte 2024 Comparably Award Wins

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CO, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The company adds Best CEO, Best Culture, and Best Compensation to its award roster Egnyte , a leading provider of cloud-based content collaboration and governance solutions, received nine Comparably Awards in 2024, further solidifying its reputation as a top workplace. These awards, presented by Comparably, a leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform, include recent recognition for Best CEO, Best Company Culture, and Best Company Compensation. This achievement brings Egnyte's total Comparably Award count to 25 over the past six years.Based on anonymous feedback from current employees, Egnyte has earned an overall rating of A+ in Company Culture, Compensation, Happiness, Perks and Benefits, Professional Development, and CEO. Employees also highlighted the top strengths of the Best Leadership and Engineering Team, Career Growth, and Work-life Balance."The awards are a true testament to Egnyte's commitment to building an exceptional workplace," said Vineet Jain, co-founder and CEO for Egnyte. "Our leadership team fosters a culture where employees feel empowered, supported, and inspired to do their best work. This focus on our people has been key to Egnyte's growth and success over the past 16 years."The Egnyte focus on leadership and culture is guided by its core values of Invested Relationships, Fiscal Prudence, and Candid Conversations. Each Comparably Award recognition highlights the impact of prioritizing the employee experience in building a thriving workplace.Ready to spark a new career? Egnyte is actively recruiting for various roles across the company. Please visit the Egnyte careers page to learn more about open opportunities.About ComparablyComparably by ZoomInfo is a leading employee review and salary platform with 20 million anonymous employee ratings on 70,000 U.S. & Canadian-based companies. With the most comprehensive data on large and SMB organizations in nearly 20 workplace categories – based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, industry, location, and education – it’s one of the most used SaaS platforms for employer branding and a trusted third party site for workplace culture and compensation. For more information on Comparably and its annual Best Places to Work series, visit comparably.com.About EgnyteEgnyte combines the power of cloud content management, data security, and AI into one intelligent content platform. More than 22,000 customers trust Egnyte to improve employee productivity, automate business processes, and safeguard critical data, in addition to offering specialized content intelligence and automation solutions across industries, including architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC), life sciences, and financial services. For more information, visit www.egnyte.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.