Egnyte Collaborates with Google Public Sector as Part of NIH STRIDES Initiative

This initiative is designed to enhance cloud solutions for biomedical research

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Egnyte, a leader in secure content collaboration and governance, is proud to announce its participation in the new NIH STRIDES Google Cloud Marketplace for advancing biomedical research. This collaboration provides researchers and scientists with advanced cloud-based tools and services as part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Science and Technology Research Infrastructure for Discovery, Experimentation, and Sustainability (STRIDES) initiative.The multi-year collaboration between Google Public Sector, NIH, Carahsoft Technology Corporation, and other technology vendors aims to establish a national biomedical research ecosystem. The NIH STRIDES Google Cloud Marketplace will serve as a central hub for researchers to gain access to powerful computing resources, data, and innovative tools, including Egnyte."We are excited to contribute to the advancement of biomedical research through the NIH STRIDES partnership program," said Abhay Kini, practice leader for Life Sciences at Egnyte. "This multi-year partnership underscores Egnyte's commitment to fostering innovation and collaboration in the research community without compromising data security and compliance."Eligible researchers can procure Egnyte’s collaboration content platform and regulatory-compliant solutions, including eTMF management, statistical computing environments, and lab data management at a pre-approved rate by leveraging Carahsoft's Other Transactions Agreement (OTA) in support of the NIH STRIDES initiative.“Carahsoft is proud to support the NIH STRIDES initiative by accelerating biomedical research and discovery through our OTA program that reduces barriers to utilizing cloud services,” said Harjeet Khalsa, sales director, Google ISV Ecosystem at Carahsoft. “This partnership is a reflection of Carahsoft and its reseller partners’ commitment to providing the Public Sector with top quality technology that supports scientists and researchers by accelerating and streamlining their workflows.”Eligible STRIDES researchers can view and initiate requests for available solutions here . To learn more about Egnyte’s offerings and the NIH STRIDES initiative, please visit www.egnyte.com About EgnyteEgnyte combines the power of cloud content management, data security, and AI into one intelligent content platform. More than 22,000 customers trust Egnyte to improve employee productivity, automate business processes, and safeguard critical data across various industries, including financial services, life sciences, and engineering.

