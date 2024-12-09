Egnyte Announces 2024 Spark Award Winners at 7th Annual Global Summit

Spark Award 2024 Winners

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CO, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Egnyte , a leading provider of cloud-based content collaboration and governance solutions, today announced the winners of the 2024 Spark Awards. The Spark Awards recognizes six customers and partners who have transformed their business with Egnyte solutions, improved the company’s products through collaboration, or have performed many acts of advocacy. The winners were nominated by Egnyte team members and were honored at the recent 2024 Egnyte Global Summit.“This year’s Spark Award winners represent the transformative power of Egnyte’s platform and the incredible impact we can achieve when we collaborate closely with our customers and partners,” stated Vineet Jain, co-founder and CEO of Egnyte. “Their dedication to innovation and partnership inspires us to continue pushing the boundaries of mission-critical content, collaboration, intelligence, and governance.”The 2024 Spark Awards Winners are as follows:The Catalyst Award honors a customer or partner who has transformed their or their customer’s business with Egnyte.Customer Winner: Wintrust Bank - The Wintrust team successfully leveraged Egnyte by integrating access management with SailPoint and implementing private folder quotas, ensuring business-wide investment in the platform's success. The team saves at least 20-30 minutes per user daily in file-related tasks, resulting in approximately 2,500 hours saved across the organization in just one month since completing the cutover.Partner Winner: GuidePoint Security - GuidePoint Security is a strategic VAR partner that began its journey as a customer of Egnyte. Their adoption of Egnyte for content security sparked a partnership that has propelled GuidePoint to one of Egnyte’s fastest growing VAR partnerships. Over the past year, GuidePoint has been a true collaborator in growing customer adoption of Egnyte and addressing its content security and collaboration challenges.The Impact Award honors a customer or partner who helped improve Egnyte by collaborating on product development.Customer Winner: VLK - The VLK team actively participated in Beta tests for the Egnyte platform, including PDF and Copilot betas, and provided valuable feedback on optimizing Egnyte's existing product. The VLK team is exploring AI-driven solutions to enhance team efficiency, particularly in document searching and contract management, aiming to transform time-consuming processes into quick tasks.Partner Winner: Parallel Innovations - Parallel Innovations delivers data management, cloud infrastructure, and security solutions to their growing UK client base. As an Egnyte partner, Parallel Innovations has leveraged its deep technical knowledge and industry-specific expertise to solve the unique content collaboration and security challenges of its clients in the architecture, engineering, construction, and operations (AECO) and pharmaceutical industries. Their experience as a customer and now a partner gives them a remarkable perspective, allowing them to optimize Egnyte's value for their clients. Parallel has also actively participated in Egnyte's product development panel and consistently prioritizes customer excellence.The Champion Award honors an individual or partner who has performed many acts of advocacy on behalf of Egnyte.Winner: Bryan Buck, Chief Technology Officer of SouthStar Bank - Bryan Buck has been an exceptional advocate for Egnyte over the past two years, participating in multiple case studies, product reference calls, and speaking engagements. He has played a critical role in integrating Egnyte deeply into SouthStar Bank's operations, leveraging the platform for full file server replacement, security and governance, and banking operational workflows. Bryan has consistently offered his support to promote Egnyte within the banking and credit industry, making him an outstanding champion for the company.Partner Winner: Network Coverage - A 2023 Impact Award Winner, Network Coverage is recognized again this year with the Champion Award. They have been a dedicated Egnyte partner for more than six years, developing one of the largest teams of Egnyte certified technical professionals. Their expertise in network and technology compliance services has been pivotal in helping customers leverage Egnyte to support their compliance with new CMMC mandates. As a trusted Egnyte advocate, Network Coverage has actively promoted Egnyte's offerings, completed two case studies in the past year, and participated in industry events and webinars to showcase Egnyte as a key component of its IT services.The annual Global Summit explored the intersection of artificial intelligence and mission-critical content management, providing attendees with valuable insights into navigating rapid technological advancements.About EgnyteEgnyte combines the power of cloud content management, data security, and AI into one intelligent content platform. 