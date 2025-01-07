U.S. ITC Confirms Patent Infringement by Innoscience Following Presidential Review Period

ITC import and sales ban on Innoscience products now in effect

This ruling marks a milestone for EPC and fair competition in GaN technology,”
— Alex Lidow, CEO and Co-Founder of EPC
EL SEGUNDO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Efficient Power Conversion (EPC) today announced the conclusion of the Presidential review period for the U.S. International Trade Commission’s (ITC) final determination, affirming that Innoscience (Zhuhai) Technology Co., Ltd. and its affiliates (Innoscience) infringed EPC’s foundational patent for GaN technology. The ITC’s decision is now final, implementing an import and sales ban on Innoscience products in the United States without a license from EPC.

This outcome reinforces EPC’s standing as a leader in GaN-based wide bandgap power semiconductors, which deliver superior efficiency, speed, and compact size compared to traditional silicon technology. These advancements are critical for cutting-edge applications such as artificial intelligence, humanoid robotics, and autonomous vehicles.

“This ruling marks a milestone for EPC and fair competition in GaN technology,” said Alex Lidow, CEO and co-Founder of EPC. “We will safeguard our IP to drive innovation and support our customers in shaping the future of power electronics.”

EPC’s case against Innoscience began in May 2023, culminating in the ITC’s final determination issued in July 2024. EPC’s intellectual property has been consistently upheld across multiple jurisdictions, including the China National Intellectual Property Administration’s decisions in April and May 2024. This decision opens new pathways for EPC to expand access to its technology through licensing agreements, fostering collaboration and innovation with global partners.

Press Contacts:

FGS
epc-china@fgsglobal.com

Renee Yawger
Efficient Power Conversion
+1 908-619-9678
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

U.S. ITC Confirms Patent Infringement by Innoscience Following Presidential Review Period

Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Science, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Renee Yawger
Efficient Power Conversion
+1 908-619-9678
Company/Organization
Efficient Power Conversion
909 N. Pacific Coast Highway Suite 230
El Segundo, California, 90245
United States
+1 310-951-3248
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

EPC is the leader in enhancement mode gallium nitride (eGaN®) based power management. eGaN FETs and integrated circuits provide performance many times greater than the best silicon power MOSFETs in applications such as DC-DC converters, remote sensing technology (lidar), motor drives for e-mobility, robotics, and drones, and satellites. For more information, please visit www.epc-co.com Sign-up to receive EPC updates via email: http://bit.ly/EPCupdates or text "EPC"​ to 22828 Follow EPC on Twitter at http://twitter.com/#!/EPC_CORP Like EPC on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/EPC.Corporation GaN...Changing the Way We Live

More From This Author
U.S. ITC Confirms Patent Infringement by Innoscience Following Presidential Review Period
EPC Space Achieves GaN JANS MIL-PRF-19500 Certification
EPC Reference Design Powers High-Efficiency Solar Optimizers with GaN FETs
View All Stories From This Author