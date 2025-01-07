U.S. ITC Confirms Patent Infringement by Innoscience Following Presidential Review Period

ITC import and sales ban on Innoscience products now in effect

This ruling marks a milestone for EPC and fair competition in GaN technology,” — Alex Lidow, CEO and Co-Founder of EPC

EL SEGUNDO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Efficient Power Conversion (EPC) today announced the conclusion of the Presidential review period for the U.S. International Trade Commission’s (ITC) final determination, affirming that Innoscience (Zhuhai) Technology Co., Ltd. and its affiliates (Innoscience) infringed EPC’s foundational patent for GaN technology. The ITC’s decision is now final, implementing an import and sales ban on Innoscience products in the United States without a license from EPC.This outcome reinforces EPC’s standing as a leader in GaN-based wide bandgap power semiconductors, which deliver superior efficiency, speed, and compact size compared to traditional silicon technology. These advancements are critical for cutting-edge applications such as artificial intelligence, humanoid robotics, and autonomous vehicles.“This ruling marks a milestone for EPC and fair competition in GaN technology ,” said Alex Lidow, CEO and co-Founder of EPC. “We will safeguard our IP to drive innovation and support our customers in shaping the future of power electronics.”EPC’s case against Innoscience began in May 2023, culminating in the ITC’s final determination issued in July 2024. EPC’s intellectual property has been consistently upheld across multiple jurisdictions, including the China National Intellectual Property Administration’s decisions in April and May 2024. This decision opens new pathways for EPC to expand access to its technology through licensing agreements, fostering collaboration and innovation with global partners.Press Contacts:FGSepc-china@fgsglobal.com

