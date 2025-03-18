EPC Announces New Benchmark for 100 V GaN Power Transistors

EPC launches EPC2367, a 100 V GaN FET with ultra-low on-resistance

EL SEGUNDO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Efficient Power Conversion ( EPC ), the leader in enhancement-mode gallium nitride ( GaN ) power transistors and ICs, introduces the EPC2367, a next-generation 100 V eGaNFET that delivers superior performance, higher efficiency, and lower system costs for power conversion applications.Designed for 48 V intermediate voltage bus architectures, the EPC2367 significantly advances the performance of power systems by reducing power loss, increasing efficiency, and enabling more compact and cost-effective designs. This new device sets a benchmark in performance compared to both previous-generation GaN and traditional silicon MOSFET solutions.Key Advantages of the EPC2367• Ultra-Low On-Resistance (RDS(on)): 1.2 mΩ, a ~ 30% improvement over previous generation best-in-class devices.• Smaller Footprint: 3.3 mm × 3.3 mm QFN package, reducing PCB space and enhancing thermal performance.• Best-in-Class Switching Figures of Merit (FoM): EPC2367 outperforms competitors in hard and soft-switching applications, delivering superior efficiency and lower power losses.• Enhanced Thermal Performance: Operates cooler under load, improving system reliability and enabling higher power densities.• Outstanding Temperature Cycling Reliability: 4× the thermal cycling capability compared to previous GaN generations, ensuring robust long-term operation.Superior In-Circuit PerformanceThe EPC2367 has been rigorously tested in hard and soft-switching applications. Performance results demonstrate higher efficiency across the full power range, with significant power loss reductions. In a 1 MHz, 1.25 kW system, EPC2367 reduces power losses while achieving 1.25× the output power compared to previous GaN and Si MOSFET alternatives.“The EPC2367 advances GaN technology with ultra-low on-resistance and superior thermal cycling, enabling engineers to boost efficiency and power density in AI servers, robotics, and automotive systems,” said Alex Lidow, EPC CEO and co-founder.Development BoardThe EPC90164 development board is a half bridge featuring the EPC2367 GaN FET. It is designed for 80 V maximum operating voltage and 35 A maximum output current. The purpose of this board is to simplify the evaluation process of power systems designers to speed their product’s time to market. This 2” x 2” (50.8 mm x 50.8 mm) board is designed for optimal switching performance and contains all critical components for easy evaluation.Price and AvailabilityThe EPC2367 is priced at $2.81 each in 3 Ku volumes.The EPC90164 development board is priced at $200.00 each.Product is available through any one of EPC’s distribution partners or order directly from the EPC website.

