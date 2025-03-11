EPC Releases Phase 17 Reliability Report: Advancing GaN Reliability and Lifetime Projections

EPC, the leader in GaN, announces the release of its Phase 17 Reliability Report, further solidifying GaN’s position as a highly reliable technology.

This report advances GaN reliability modeling with mission-specific projections and new lifetime models, enabling engineers to integrate GaN into efficient and robust designs with confidence,” — Alex Lidow, EPC CEO and co-founder

EL SEGUNDO, CA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Efficient Power Conversion ( EPC ), the leader in gallium nitride ( GaN ) power devices, announces the release of its Phase 17 Reliability Report , further solidifying GaN’s position as a highly reliable technology for power electronics, automotive, AI, space, and industrial applications.The latest reliability report introduces expanded lifetime models, mission-specific reliability projections, and new physics-based wear-out mechanisms, providing engineers with more accurate and practical reliability data for GaN power devices.Key Highlights of the Phase 17 Reliability Report:• Expanded Gate Lifetime Model: Incorporates gate leakage current effects across voltages and temperatures, leading to enhanced impact ionization modeling.• Repetitive Transient Gate Overvoltage Testing: Develops and validates a 7 V gate overvoltage rating, addressing resonance-like transient stress in real-world applications.• Enhanced Drain Overvoltage Robustness: Further validation of GaN’s superior durability under repetitive transient drain-source overvoltage conditions.• New Pulsed Current Rating Data: Extends testing to over 100 million pulses, proving minimal parametric shifts in Gen-5 and Gen-6 GaN devices.• Comprehensive Thermomechanical Lifetime Model: Now includes power cycling (PC) modeling, essential for high-stress applications like automotive and AI power systems.• Mission-Specific Reliability Insights: Expanded analysis for solar, lidar, and DC-DC conversion applications, allowing engineers to fine-tune their designs for long-term operation.Driving GaN Forward in Reliability & PerformanceEPC’s test-to-fail methodology continues to push GaN technology beyond traditional silicon MOSFETs. By integrating real-world stress conditions into advanced lifetime models, the Phase 17 report ensures more accurate reliability projections for next-generation power applications.“This report advances GaN reliability modeling with mission-specific projections and new lifetime models, enabling engineers to integrate GaN into high-power, efficient, and robust designs with confidence,” said Alex Lidow, EPC CEO and co-founder.AvailabilityThe EPC Phase 17 Reliability Report is available for download at epc-co.com. For additional technical details, Ask a GaN Expert.

