EPC Confident in Strong Legal Position Amid USPTO’s Preliminary Decision; ITC Import Ban on Innoscience Products Remains

ITC’s exclusion order continues to prevent Innoscience from importing infringing products into the U.S. We will pursue all necessary legal avenues to uphold the integrity of our innovations.”EL SEGUNDO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EPC is pleased to announce that the United States Patent Office, in a decision issued in IPR2023-01381, has strengthened the ’294 patent by adding two new patent claims that are fundamental to commercial enhancement-mode GaN devices. While the USPTO also cancelled two claims that were the basis for the ITC’s infringement decision against Innoscience, EPC will appeal the USPTO’s cancellation of its claims. Historically, EPC’s patents have been upheld in multiple jurisdictions, including both the U.S. and China, reinforcing EPC’s expectation that the final outcome will ultimately be in its favor.
Critically, EPC continues to benefit from a key ruling by the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC), which previously confirmed that Innoscience infringed EPC’s patent. As a result, the ITC issued a limited exclusion order barring the importation of infringing Innoscience products into the United States. That ban remains in full effect and will continue to be enforced. The ITC’s ruling was issued after a rigorous investigation and affirms EPC’s rightful ownership of its patented technology. The two new patent claims granted to EPC by the USPTO also form the basis for future infringement claims against Innoscience.
“EPC CEO and co-founder Alex Lidow said, “ITC’s exclusion order continues to prevent Innoscience from importing infringing products into the U.S. We will pursue all necessary legal avenues to uphold the integrity of our innovations.”
As demand for GaN technology accelerates, EPC remains committed to advancing the field through cutting-edge research and development, ensuring its technology continues to shape the future of power electronics. The company’s ongoing leadership in GaN innovation positions it as a driving force in the next generation of energy-efficient, high-performance semiconductor solutions.
