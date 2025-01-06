Submit Release
Mississippi Lottery Players Win $649,500 in 2nd Chance Promotion 

Last Day to Purchase Next 2nd Chance Promotion Games 

JACKSON, MISS. – Scratch-off tickets that started as non-winners turned into $649,500 for ten players in the Mississippi Lottery’s Jan. 3, 2025, 2nd Chance promotional drawing.

The 2nd Chance promotional drawing included ten eligible scratch-off games. The following winners will be contacted via certified mail:

  • $200,000: A Clinton player won from a $10 Platinum 7s scratch-off game purchased from SD Food Mart in Jackson.
  • $100,000: A Hattiesburg player won from a $5 Power 5s scratch-off game purchased from South Pointe Express Mart in Hattiesburg.
  • $100,000: A Kosciusko player won from a $5 Jumbo Bucks Bonus scratch-off game purchased from Tobacco Warehouse #41 in Kosciusko.
  • $100,000: A Biloxi player won from a $5 Bonus Bonanza scratch-off game purchased from Sai Chevron in Biloxi.
  • $100,000: A Jackson player won from a $5 $100,000 Cash scratch-off game purchased from Fast Way Exxon in Jackson.
  • $20,000: A Florence player won from a $2 Tic Tac Bonus scratch-off game purchased from Bridges Quickie #1 in Florence. 
  • $20,000: A Columbia player won from a $2 Double Match scratch-off game purchased from TG Mart in Columbia.
  • $5,000: An Ecru player won from a $1 Fat 50s scratch-off game purchased from Wade Station in Moss Point.
  • $4,000: A Philadelphia player won from a $1 2 for $1 scratch-off game purchased from Murphy Oil USA #5711 in Philadelphia. 
  • $500: A Corinth player won from a $10 $15,000,000 Blowout scratch-off game purchased from Blue Sky #708 in Corinth. 

The next 2nd Chance drawing will have more than $1 million up for grabs and today, Jan. 6, is the last day to purchase or sell the following games for this 2nd Chance Promotion:

  • *Game #73 – $10 Power 10X with a top prize of $200,000
  • *Game #80 – $3 Bingo with a top prize of $30,000
  • *Game #98 – $5 Triple 777 with a top prize of $100,000
  • *Game #126– $5 $100,000 Jackpot with a top prize of $100,000
  • *Game #133 – $5 Double Diamonds with a top prize of $100,000
  • *Game #134 – $10 Jumbo Bucks with a top prize of $200,000
  • *Game #140 – $5 Blackout Bingo with a top prize of $75,000
  • *Game #142 – $5 Silver 7s with a top prize of $100,000
  • *Game #163 – $2 20X Cash Blitz with a top prize of $20,000
  • *Game #164 – $5 50X Cash Blitz with a top prize of $100,000

Players have until Sunday, April 6, 2025, to redeem valid prizes for these games and enter their non-winning tickets for the 2nd Chance Promotional Drawing. The drawing will take place Wednesday, April 9. Learn more and enter non-winning tickets at mslottery.com/secondchance.

Jackpot Update

The jackpot for the Powerball drawing tonight, Jan. 6, is up to an estimated $220 million, with an estimated cash value of $98.4 million while Lotto America’s estimated jackpot is $20.35 million with an estimated cash value of $9.1 million. The jackpot for the Mega Millions drawing Tuesday is an estimated $62 million with an estimated cash value of $27.7 million. Tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing is an estimated $60,000.

###

