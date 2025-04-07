Lottery Sends $10.8 Million to State 

First Drawing of Enhanced Mega Millions Game Occurs Tuesday, April 8

JACKSON, MISS – The Mississippi Lottery’s March transfer of $10,828,149.36 to the state brings the total transfer for Fiscal Year 2025 to $85,200,993.40

Each fiscal year, the first $80 million in net proceeds is allocated to roads and bridges, with any proceeds exceeding $80 million directed to the Education Enhancement Fund. After surpassing the $80 million threshold for roads and bridges, the EEF received $5,200,933.40 with the March transfer and will continue to receive the full Lottery transfer to the state through the June transfer, marking the conclusion of Fiscal Year 2025.

The EEF is used for early learning collaboratives, early learning collaborative coaches, math coaches, the Teacher Supply Fund, upgrading the Mississippi Student Information System, and career and technical education grants.

All numbers are contingent on a financial audit.

Enhanced Mega Millions Game First Drawing Occurs Tuesday, April 8

The nationwide draw game Mega Millions introduced key enhancements Saturday, April 5, including:

-Higher starting jackpots – now beginning at $50 million

-Faster-growing jackpots

-Built-in multiplier on every play – non-jackpot prizes automatically multiplied up to $10 million

-No more breakeven prizes – every win is worth at least double your play

The enhanced game’s first drawing will take place Tuesday, April 8. Each play costs $5, and drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 10 p.m. Central. Tickets are available at Mississippi Lottery-authorized retailers.

Jackpot Update

The jackpot for the Powerball drawing tonight is an estimated $54 million, with an estimated cash value of $26.1 million while the Lotto America jackpot is an estimated $28.77 million with an estimated cash value of $13.88 million. The jackpot for the Mega Millions drawing Tuesday, April 8 is an estimated $54 million, with an estimated cash value of $25.7 million. The jackpot for tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing has increased to an estimated $80 thousand.